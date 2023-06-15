New Active Relaxation Product Empowers Pain Sufferers to Overcome Stress, Anxiety, and Sleepless Nights

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadians experiencing pain can now find solace in KaLaya’s new, Vegan Blueberry Active Relaxation Gummies. These gummies are designed to alleviate stress, anxiety, and sleepless nights, symptoms commonly experienced by Canadians with pain.

A recent survey revealed that about half of all Canadians working a full-time job feel fatigued and stressed and experience a variety of ailments at the end of a regular workday.* Prolonged stress can disrupt sleep patterns, exacerbate pain perception, and impact quality of life. KaLaya, the fastest growing pain relief brand in Canada,** has formulated a unique solution by medical professionals to provide comprehensive relief and support a night of restful sleep despite the strains and stressors of daily life.



“One of the most common points of feedback we’ve heard from pain sufferers is just how significant a role pain can have on one’s sleep. As we know, when you are deprived of sleep due to pain, that pain is perceived as worse. Now add in the stress and anxiety that negatively compliments the condition, and we’re talking about a disruption to quality of life that can be debilitating,” said Managing Partner at Avaria Health & Beauty Corp., Juston Sharratt. “We’re very excited about the launch of our new and unique Active Relaxation Gummies, designed to address the stress and anxiety associated with sleepless nights.”

The unique blend of Magnesium, L-Theanine, and Melatonin helps reset the body’s sleep/wake cycle and targets stress and anxiety, which are some of the root causes of sleep disturbances. The synergistic blend of these ingredients promotes the faster onset of sleep and may extend sleep duration so Canadians can rest easy.



“Delayed sleep is a common issue where your sleep is delayed by more than 2 hours, and you generally fall asleep after midnight. This can result in daytime sleepiness and potential increases in body weight in females,” said Dr. Kim Bretz, N.D. “Studies show that melatonin helps shorten the time needed to sleep and improves mental health, vitality, and bodily pain.”

Naturally sweetened with monk fruit and cane sugar,⁠ ⁠the gummies are made with no refined sugars, are vegan-friendly and gluten-free. To celebrate the launch, KaLaya is offering 25% off Active Relaxation Gummies until June 30, 2023. They are available in Canada at http://kalaya.ca.

*Amanat, H 2023, ‘ About half of Canadians working full-time feel fatigued: survey ’, CTV News.ca, April 12

** IQVIA Nov ’22

KaLaya is a leading pain relief brand manufactured by Avaria Health & Beauty Corp., a private, Canadian-owned medically directed company with over 20 years of experience in research, development, and formulation of health and beauty products. Through its commitment to innovation and high-quality standards, its natural products are amongst the most technologically advanced, efficacy-based pain relief solutions on the market today.

For information contact:

Nolan Karges

VP Sales & Marketing

Avaria Health & Beauty Corp.

778.554.0305



CBJ Newsmakers