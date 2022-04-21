New Book by Psychiatrist and Mental Health Advocate, The Promise of Psychedelics, Launches Today

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Easy to read, yet backed by research, Dr. Peter Silverstone’s new book, The Promise of Psychedelics: Science Based Hope for Better Mental Health, published by Ingenium Books, tells us that the combination of psychedelics plus new therapy may be one of the most important breakthroughs in mental health treatment in decades.

“We have a mental health system that is overwhelmed and underfunded, a psychiatric diagnosis framework that has major problems and doesn’t allow for an individualized approach,” said Dr. Silverstone. “One out of every five adults experiences negative effects of conditions like PTSD, addiction, major depression, or anxiety. Few therapies and treatments available today are proving effective. We desperately need a new approach.”

In The Promise of Psychedelics, Dr. Silverstone reveals why science tells us that combining certain psychedelics with the right psychotherapy can help individuals with a wide range of mental health problems, and why this multi-modal psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy promises to revolutionize the treatment of mental health disorders.

Of course, psychedelics are not a panacea, and when taken by themselves without coordinated psychotherapy they are far less effective and have much higher risks. The Promise of Psychedelics is a psychedelic therapy guide that introduces readers to the most recent science advancing our understanding of psychedelics, including what they are, how they work, what the risks are, and which ones will transform mental health treatment for millions of patients. Dr. Silverstone also shares the science behind micro-dosing psychedelics, which ones hold the most promise for inclusion in mental health therapies, and why some psychedelics simply aren’t ready for prime time.

Dr. Peter Silverstone is a physician, neuroscientist, psychiatrist, entrepreneur, and author focused on designing and implementing new solutions to treat mental health disorders. He is the chief executive officer and founder of Zylorion Health, a company focused on using psychedelics in combination with Almond Therapy™. He’s a Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Alberta and has been an active brain and pharmaceutical researcher in areas including psychopharmacology, self-esteem, bipolar disorder, imaging, depression in medically ill patients, e-mental health, and training police offers in de-escalation techniques.

The Promise of Psychedelics, published by Ingenium Books, is available in eBook and paperback wherever you buy your books. Learn more about Dr. Silverstone and his research at www.PeterSilverstone.com

