New campaign from Mobile Klinik reveals its refreshed brand while strengthening its leadership as the all-in-one mobile phone destination in Canada

TORONTO, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Mobile Klinik, leader in professional smartphone and tablet repair, refurbishment and resale, has launched a new brand campaign to showcase its new look and feel and revitalized in-store experience, while also announcing new customer offers to bolster its unique position as the leading retailer and one-stop-shop for mobility solutions that are high-quality, trustworthy, affordable and sustainable.

Mobile Klinik is rewarding customers across Canada who extend the life of their smartphones with offers that are good for their wallet and for the planet. To celebrate the launch of its new creative campaign, Mobile Klinik is introducing a new sustainability credit which offers Canadians the chance to save $5 per month on their phone bill when they activate a repaired or certified pre-owned device in-store. Mobile Klinik is also offering Canadians $100 off the price of a certified pre-owned device or repaired device activated in-store to inspire Canadians to extend the lifespan of their devices and keep them out of landfills. In addition, with more than 100 locations across Canada, Canadians can trade-in or sell their devices in store, and select from the widest range of certified pre-owned devices from all major phone brands including Apple, Samsung and Google.

“With growing concerns about e-waste and many people feeling financial pressures in today’s economic environment, our unique offering from Mobile Klinik addresses real and growing consumer pain points,” said Tim McGuire, CEO of Mobile Klinik. “We know Canadians are increasingly looking for device options that are better for the planet and their wallets. With our device and repair options, new sustainability credits, and revitalized in-store experience, we’re able to provide consumers easy, more affordable and convenient solutions so they can make choices they can feel good about. At Mobile Klinik, we’ve never been so confident about our ability to be there for Canadians when life happens to their phone.”

As part of Mobile Klinik’s rebrand, it has reimagined and evolved the in-store experience at more than 40 cross-country store locations, with additional stores expected to be revitalized by the end of Q2. The revamped stores provide a more modern and welcoming environment that accurately reflects the innovative and forward-thinking brand, while addressing increasing consumer demands for affordable and sustainable ways to buy, sell, repair and connect mobile devices. These updates demonstrate the continued growth and success of Mobile Klinik’s business model across Canada.

“This rebrand asserts our position as the market leader in the mobile device care and aftermarket category, and our company’s commitment to offering Canadians the most sustainable and affordable phone options,” continued McGuire. “A survey we commissioned with Angus Reid last year found that despite 41 per cent of Canadians considering certified pre-owned devices and 76 per cent considering repair, more than three quarters still chose to purchase a new phone in the last three years. With this rebrand, we’re excited to welcome customers looking to buy high-quality and trustworthy refurbished phones, accessories, repairs and protection programs, as well as more affordable rate plans from leading wireless carriers. And for anyone looking to sell their old phone or trade it in on a newer phone, Mobile Klinik offers the best value in the Canadian market.”

Customers can conveniently buy mobiles device online or in-store at Mobile Klinik, can repair their phones through walk-in, mail-in or on-site repair with the Mobile Klinik Onsite Repair Unit van, and can trade-in or sell their devices, or connect their repaired or certified pre-owned device at Mobile Klinik locations coast-to-coast. For more information and to find the nearest Mobile Klinik store, visit mobileklinik.ca.

