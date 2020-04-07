New Earth Alive EA1™ Trial to Commence at Brazilian Mine

MONTREAL, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSX: EAC) (“Earth Alive” or the “Company”), a Canadian soil health company is pleased to announce a sale agreement (“Agreement”) for its proprietary EA1™ dust suppressant with a major mining operation in Brazil. This trial, the second by this mining group in different geographical locations, is part of the approval process to becoming an important multi-site dust suppressant solution provider for the group.

Under the terms of the sale, Earth Alive will conduct a six-week, on-site trial to validate the efficacy of the Company’s proprietary EA1™ dust suppressant at a large open-pit iron-ore mine in Minas Gerais, Brazil.“We are pleased to begin our second trial valued at approximately C$215,000 with this important international mining conglomerate,” said Earth Alive CEO, Michael Warren. “Over the past 26 months we have begun efficiency validation and applications on seven sites globally for a total value exceeding C$3,000,000. We are looking forward to build on the positive results we have seen to date and to expand these business relationships once ongoing measures put in place by governments to address the COVID-19 pandemic give way to a more normal business environment.”About Earth Alive Clean TechnologiesEarth Alive is a soil health company and an industry leader in microbial technologies. Earth Alive’s innovative products contribute to regenerative agriculture, natural dust suppression with minimal water use and industrial cleaning that is ecological and human friendly. For additional company information, please visit: www.earthalivect.com .Forward-Looking Information: Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, which reflect the current view of management with respect to the Company’s objectives, plans, goals, strategies, outlook, results of operations, financial and operating performance, prospects and opportunities. Wherever used, the words “may”, “will”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “plan”, “believe” and similar expressions identify forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a guarantee of future events, performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether, or the times at which, such events, performance or results will be achieved. All of the information in this press release containing forward-looking information or forward-looking statements is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information and statements. The Company does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

