New Earth Resources Closes Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NEW EARTH RESOURCES CORP. (CSE: EATH) (“New Earth” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of units (each, a “Unit”), raising gross proceeds of $825,000.

Under the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 2,200,000 Units at a price of $0.375 per Unit, each Unit composed of one Class A common share of the Company (each, a “Share”) and one Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”, entitling the holder to purchase one Share at a price of $0.50 per Share until January 6, 2029). The Company will use the proceeds of the Offering for general working capital.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate cash finder’s fees of $6,150 and issued an aggregate of 14,400 finder’s warrants, with each finder’s warrant exercisable for one Share at an exercise price of $0.375 per Share until January 6, 2029. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four month hold period expiring May 7, 2026 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release in the United States. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or “U.S. Persons”, as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About the Company

New Earth Resources Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and early-stage exploration projects. Its flagship project is its 100% owned, past-producing Lucky Boy Uranium Property located in Gila County, Arizona, USA. Consisting of 14 Lode Claims, and spanning approximately 273 acres, the Lucky Boy Project covers a small open pit and underground workings that produced uranium in the 1950’s, and again in the 1970’s. In addition to Lucky Boy, included in the Company’s uranium portfolio are three claims located in Saskatchewan, Canada covering 365 hectares.

The Company also has the option to acquire a 100% interest in 23 claims covering approximately 1,101 hectares in the Strange Lake area of Quebec, Canada, known as the “SL Project”, which is prospective for rare earth elements. In addition, the Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Wine Rare Earth Project, comprising 2 non-contiguous mineral claims located in Labrador, Canada covering approximately 1,575 hectares.

For further information, please refer to the Company’s disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company by email at [email protected].

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

“Lawrence Hay”

President and CEO

Tel: 778.317.8754

Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.



