New electric vehicle charging stations coming soon to South Georgian Bay and southwestern Ontario

COLLINGWOOD, Ontario, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EPCOR is pleased to announce it is receiving federal funding to launch the EPCOR Go EV program, providing eligible community organizations with an opportunity to apply for financial support towards the installation of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations.

Approved applicants will see the program cover up to 50 per cent of costs associated with purchasing and installing charging stations, up to a total of $100,000.

“Working to reduce our environmental footprint is a priority EPCOR shares with the communities we serve and we are eager to help provide more options for commuters to energize their vehicles,” said Susannah Robinson, Vice President, Ontario Region, EPCOR. “The EPCOR Go EV program is our latest endeavour to support communities towards a sound energy transition for the future. This work will also help us stay at the forefront of providing energy services to our customers and the province.”

Applications for the program will be considered from organizations in the South Georgian Bay Region, from Simcoe County west to Grey-Bruce counties, including EPCOR’s service areas of Collingwood, Thornbury, Creemore, Stayner and Kincardine. Additionally, organizations in a number of other southwestern Ontario counties will be considered, particularly in EPCOR’s service area of Aylmer and surrounding communities. A detailed map outlining these areas can be found here.

The program supports EV charging station installation requirements, including purchased equipment, technical services, licences and permits, construction, and related direct costs. Eligible EV charging locations include:

multi-unit residential buildings;

light-duty vehicle fleets;

workplaces;

on-street parking; and

public venues such as retail parking, restaurants, hotels, hospitals, municipal lots and other community facilities.

Eligible applicants must be organizations either incorporated or registered and can be for-profit or not-for-profit. Private residences, including home-based businesses, are not eligible for this program. Further details around eligibility, available incentives and how to apply can be found at epcor.com/GoEV. The deadline for submissions is March 31, 2022.

In addition to distributing federal funding to selected applicants, EPCOR will also provide project oversight of the development of the EV charging stations.

“EPCOR’s expertise in electricity infrastructure, our familiarity with the EV industry and our commitment to social, economic and environmental initiatives align well with the launch of this program and efforts to drive innovation across communities,” added Robinson.

