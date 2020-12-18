New Funding Will Allow Breakfast Club of Canada to Reach More Children During COVID-19

MONTREAL, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the Government of Canada revealed the details of a $100-million funding package to continue its commitment to supporting children and families experiencing food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of $18.5 million has been allocated to Breakfast Club of Canada through Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada to feed students across the country. Today’s announcement builds on funding previously announced in April and October 2020 for food banks and local food organizations, including Breakfast Club of Canada.“Some 250,000 students usually depend on the Club and its partners for a healthy breakfast every school morning, but the total number of children and youth across the country affected by food insecurity is now greater than 2 million,” said Daniel Germain, President and Founder of Breakfast Club of Canada. “We are extremely grateful to be receiving this funding from the Government of Canada to continue to meet the growing demand. At the start of the new school year, breakfast program attendance was up 30% on average across the country and the waitlist for such programs keeps growing.”The funding committed today will help the Club and its partners support the children who use school food programs across the country. Currently, one in three children starts their school day hungry. The safety measures and necessary program adaptations require additional investment to ensure that children can be delivered meals safely.Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated food insecurity and increased the number of children and families who need support. This funding will allow Breakfast Club of Canada to reach 200,000 more children before September 2021.As Canada looks to build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic, a National School Food Program will be the most effective and sustainable way to fully address the issue of student food insecurity in Canada. Breakfast Club of Canada and its partners look forward to working with the government to make a National School Food Program a reality and making child hunger in Canada a thing of the past. Altogether, in spring and summer 2020, the Club and its community partners helped to deliver nutritious food to more than 2 million people, including close to 700,000 children.About Breakfast Club of Canada

Accredited by Imagine Canada for its effective governance, the Club provides much more than breakfast: its approach is based on commitment, self-esteem and capacity development using an optimal formula adapted to local needs. Breakfast Club of Canada helps feed more than 257,000 children and youth in 1,887 schools across the country. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.For more information and interview requests:Nathalie Rochette

