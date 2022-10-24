New Goodness Me! Natural Food Market in London is Now Open!

LONDON, Ontario, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Goodness Me! Natural Food Market opened its new 18,000-square-foot store, located at 1735 Richmond Street in London, Ontario on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The store décor is fresh and fun, with greenery on the walls and draped from large hanging beams. The front entrance highlights custom artwork from local London artist, Nicole Schultz, and a cozy seating area with long harvest tables boasts a large-scale London map. The new location features thousands of local products all sourced by a team of individuals that adhere to the high product standards that founder Janet Jacks set in motion over 40 years ago.

Features of the London location include:

A wide selection of 100% organically grown fruits and vegetables, including offerings from many local farms such as Pfennings Organic Vegetables in New Hamburg, ON and Paradise Fields Organic Farm in Binbrook, ON.

in New Hamburg, ON and in Binbrook, ON. The Good Kitchen —featuring healthy & delicious meal options, with a focus on fresh, nutritious ingredients, organically grown fruits & vegetables, humanely raised meats, and sustainable seafood.

—featuring healthy & delicious meal options, with a focus on fresh, nutritious ingredients, organically grown fruits & vegetables, humanely raised meats, and sustainable seafood. Freshly brewed organic & fair-trade coffee from Spirit Bear Coffee Company , an Indigenous-owned and operated coffee company that focuses on fair-trade relations, organic standards, and social initiatives.

, an Indigenous-owned and operated coffee company that focuses on fair-trade relations, organic standards, and social initiatives. Bakery featuring scones, cookies, and muffins with an assortment of specialty diet items, including gluten- free muffins and vegan cookies. All baked in-house daily. A Goodness Me! fan favourite is the gluten-free chocolate chip zucchini muffin—tastes like chocolate cake, but with vegetables!

Extensive selection of natural grocery products with healthy options for those with food allergies or on specialty diets, including gluten-free, keto, paleo, plant-based, and vegan.

A vast selection of fresh products including humanely raised meats, sustainable seafood, local dairy and cheese, free-range eggs, and grass-fed butter. There is also a large assortment of products for those looking for vegan and plant-based alternatives.

Supplements department with high quality supplements that focus on potency, absorption potential, and formulation with third party testing always encouraged to ensure the best value and benefit in every bottle.

Clean Beauty section with hundreds of beauty products free of parabens, phthalates, and other toxic ingredients. Find quality brands such as Evanhealy, a holistic skin care line created and formulated to work with the rhythms of the body and to support long-term skin health and radiance.

At Goodness Me! ingredients matter! The Goodness Me! team is dedicated to reading labels and every ingredient is carefully examined before a product arrives on their shelves. Goodness Me! focuses on clean ingredients you can pronounce and products that are free from high fructose corn syrup, chemical sweeteners, hydrogenated fats, and anything artificial.

Goodness Me! will be hosting their Grand Opening celebrations on Saturday October 29 and Sunday October 30, 2022, where the first fifty customers to arrive each day will receive a $25 gift card. Festivities will include product demonstrations from brands such as Wholly Veggie and Genuine Health, free 16 oz cup of Spirit Bear coffee from The Good Kitchen, prizes & giveaways. Anyone that spends $75 in store before taxes will receive a coupon to get $20 off their next grocery purchase of $75 before taxes.

About Goodness Me!

For more than 40 years, Goodness Me! Natural Food Market has been a leading natural and organic retailer starting in Hamilton and growing extensively throughout the western GTA. Goodness Me! has passion for helping people discover the power of food. To learn more about Goodness Me!, please visit www.goodnessme.ca

For more information contact:

Lindsay McFarland

Communications Manager

Goodness Me! Natural Food Market

1000 Upper Gage Ave., Hamilton, Ontario L8V 4R5

[email protected]

905-541-7107

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de4cf05e-6afe-4aae-b44c-557db7bc74bc

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4662a909-7706-449e-9d50-c8565f43f3d4



CBJ Newsmakers