New GTS model from Porsche: the sportiest Macan

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Porsche completes the Macan series with a distinctly sporty model. The new Macan GTS launches with a powerful engine, performance-oriented chassis, characteristic design and enhanced equipment. The 2.9-litre V6 bi-turbo engine delivers 375 hp and 383 lb.-ft. of torque. Combined with the newly adapted PDK dual-clutch transmission and the optional Sport Chrono package, the Macan GTS can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds, three tenths faster than before. It has a top speed of 261 km/h.Among other things, the new member of Porsche’s compact SUV family has earned the abbreviation GTS, which stands for “Gran Turismo Sport”, due to its outstanding driving dynamics. The Porsche Air Suspension including Active Suspension Management (PASM) damping control system has been specially tuned and is included as standard on the Macan GTS. The chassis has also been lowered by 25 millimetres for greater lateral dynamics. Combined with the standard 20-inch RS Spyder Design wheels and the generously sized cast iron brakes (360 x 36 millimetres at the front, 330 x 22 millimetres at the rear), the new Macan GTS impresses with the agility and responsiveness of a true sports car. As an option, deceleration can be further improved by means of the Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) with tungsten carbide coating or the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB).Acoustically, the standard sports exhaust system specifically adapted to the GTS accentuates the driving pleasure in the new Macan GTS. A 2.9-litre V6 engine is at the heart of the sound experience. Its Central Turbo Layout, with two turbochargers arranged in the inner V of the engine, allows particularly direct responsiveness. The maximum torque of 383 lb.-ft. (plus 14 lb.-ft.) is available over a wide range from 1,750 to 5,000 rpm.Individual design with black accents

The new Macan GTS also emphasizes its exceptional sporty status visually. The standard Sport Design package with new front and rear trim and striking side skirts lends the car a characteristic appearance. The front fascia and front section are characterized by black painted elements – a distinguishing feature of all Porsche GTS models. The LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) and the three-dimensional rear lights with LED light bar are also darkened. The LED headlights can be optionally ordered in black with PDLS Plus. Chassis lowering by 25 millimetres, the 20-inch RS Spyder Design wheels in satin-gloss black, the red brake calipers and the trim strips in high-gloss black also emphasize the high-performance appearance. The colour black also sets accents at the rear: here, the diffuser and the tailpipes of the standard sports exhaust system are painted in this colour.Sports seats exclusive to the GTS and premium materials

High-quality materials such as Alcantara® on the seat centre panels, the centre console armrests and door panels as well as brushed aluminum make it possible to also see and feel the sporty and elegant characteristics of the Macan GTS in the interior. The multifunction sports steering wheel with the steering wheel rim in smooth leather and shift paddles is standard, as are the sports seats, exclusive to the GTS, with eight-way adjustment and pronounced side bolsters for stable support during dynamic cornering. The GTS leather upholstery in Carmine Red or Chalk with additional Alcantara® features and colour accents, the BOSE® Surround Sound system and the new smartphone tray with inductive charging function are among the many personalization options. The Park Assist including rear view camera and Surround View, a heated windscreen and ionizer also optionally increase safety and comfort.The new Macan GTS is now available for order with first deliveries expected in Summer of 2020. In Canada, prices will start at $77,100 CAD MSRP.About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Panamera; as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand’s 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. A Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors this year in Mississauga and is servicing the countrywide network of 19 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2018, Porsche sold an unprecedented 8,904 units in Canada, up 7.9% over the prior year.At the core of this success is Porsche’s proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.Follow us: twitter.com/porschecanada | facebook.com/porsche | instagram.com/porschecanada

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at https://press.porsche.com/

