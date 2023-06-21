New Indigenous stock image collection seeks to amplify Indigenous representation online

OTTAWA, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, CIRA is proud to announce the launch of its new Indigenous stock image collection, a free photo library created to honour Indigenous representation online. Despite the Indigenous economy surging in Canada, Indigenous representation on websites, in media and on digital platforms is lacking. With the launch of CIRA’s Indigenous stock image collection, CIRA is tackling this representation gap head-on.

To authentically capture photos for this collection, CIRA consulted with community partners Pow Wow Pitch and worked with Indigenous photographer Shelby Lisk. All models featured in the photos are Indigenous and all photo shoots were conducted on location at Indigenous-owned businesses including Adaawe Indigenous Business Hub, Beandigen Café and Mādahòkì Farm.

The photos are available to download for free at cira.ca/indigenous-stock-images for use across social media, businesses, blogs, and any other creative content.

Key Facts

For the third year in a row, CIRA has partnered with Pow Wow Pitch to provide free .CA website domains to all Indigenous entrepreneurs that have participated in the program

According to the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business, there are over 60,000 Indigenous businesses in Canada as of 2020

36 per cent of Indigenous businesses reported that building an online presence was one of the most common ways Indigenous businesses have adapted to the changes brought on by the pandemic (Source: Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business)

Indigenous businesses are expected to grow to $100 billion by 2025, according to a report by RBC

CIRA Indigenous stock images

CIRA’s Indigenous stock photo library is a free-to-use resource created with the purpose of honouring Indigenous entrepreneurship and addressing the Indigenous representation gap in most online stock images.

Executive Quotes

“Indigenous creators and entrepreneurs are having a tremendous impact online but the resources they access are not keeping pace when it comes to representation. That’s why CIRA is proud to continue to use its platform to amplify Indigenous communities online through the release of today’s Indigenous stock images and beyond. From our longstanding partnership with Pow Wow Pitch to funding Indigenous-led internet projects through Net Good by CIRA, our new Indigenous stock image collection is another way CIRA is building a more trusted, inclusive internet in Canada.” – Spencer Callaghan, Director, Brand & Communications, CIRA

“Representation matters,” said Sunshine Tenasco, Founder of Pow Wow Pitch. “The CIRA stock photo project is a great step forward in ensuring that Indigenous and non-Indigenous businesses in Canada have access to stock photography that represents the diversity of the businesses. I was so happy to see the degree of collaboration between CIRA with the Indigenous community where they are headquartered as part of this project,” adds Sunshine. “From working with an Indigenous photographer and models to shooting in an Indigenous-led business hub and an Indigenous-owned café, CIRA took the time to learn about the community and build relationships that will bear fruits for a long time to come.”

Additional resources

About CIRA

CIRA is the national not-for-profit best known for managing the .CA domain on behalf of all Canadians. The organization also offers enterprise-quality registry, DNS, and cybersecurity services to organizations across Canada and around the world. As a member-based, mission-driven not-for-profit, CIRA also has a much broader goal to promote a trusted internet for Canadians with initiatives like its Net Good by CIRA program.

Contact:

Shehnila Sayeed

Communications Specialist, CIRA

613-805-3146

[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a9d842b-165c-46b0-af7a-a2e02ece0c86

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ca2c879-8a97-4016-aeab-2da1dd3f47bf



