New Korea Hub Will Accelerate Asian Market Operations for NexOptic, Explains Chairman Rich Geruson

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NexOptic Technology Corp. (“NexOptic” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: NXO) (OTCQB: NXOPF) (FSE: E3O1), an optics and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) innovator, announced today that it is opening an office and commencing operations in Seoul, South Korea.

The Seoul office will be responsible for managing NexOptic’s South Korean and regional accounts, which include ongoing dialogues with leading regional OEMs. Additionally, the company is exploring the siliconization of its algorithms – embedding AI directly onto a chip – for sales into entirely new market verticals. Regionally, South Korea, Taiwan and China represent the global hub of siliconized semiconductor supply chains.“Our All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS) products are now ready for deployment on our partner platforms with NVIDIA and Qualcomm, and we anticipate customer deals for sales of ALIIS in the near future,” said Rich Geruson, NexOptic’s Chairman. “Meanwhile, we see huge future opportunity with siliconized AI by making our technology commercially viable for virtually untapped segments of the electronics industry.”By siliconizing ALIIS, NexOptic’s delivery points become economical to a much broader array of customers. This will allow for expansion into larger market segments beyond higher-end electronics, such as smartphones, robotics, and the automotive industry.NexOptic’s Korean operations are being managed by DaeWon Baek, who has an extensive history of successfully commercializing and licensing software to major global corporations. Mr. Baek is currently CEO of Semicon Network. Co. Ltd. and has previously held executive and VP positions at VoiceSignal and Nuance, and Motorola Korea. NexOptic’s South Korean office will bring on additional technical staff as required during its expansion into siliconized artificial intelligence.About NexOptic Technology Corp.NexOptic is an innovative imaging AI company based in Vancouver, Canada. We are a Preferred Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network, and our All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (“ALIIS™”), is being optimized into the Qualcomm® Platform Solutions Ecosystem for select Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ mobile platforms. The Company is also engaged in the development of its award-winning sports-optic device, DoubleTake as well as mobile lens solutions. Find out more at www.nexoptic.com About ALIISALIIS harnesses the absolute leading edge in artificial intelligence technology to improve image quality for a superior all-light performance solution. By learning a camera profile and optimally enhancing it for improvement, images and video are corrected in a fraction of a second using edge processing. The result is superior resolution and sharpness, dramatic reductions to image noise and motion-blur, noticeable enhancements to long-range image stabilization by enabling faster shutter speeds, significantly reduced file and bandwidth requirements for storage or streaming applications, while delivering a complete imaging solution.Media and Investor EnquiriesTel: +1 (604) 669-7330 x 202Email: look@nexoptic.com



