New Look Vision Group Inc. Announces Appointment of Jean-François Lacasse as Vice-President, Business Development

MONTREAL, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSX: BCI) (“New Look Vision”), today announces the appointment of Jean-François Lacasse, as Vice-President, Business Development. Mr. Lacasse, who is based in Montreal, is an experienced optical industry executive, with over 30 years’ experience in business development. His previous experience includes sales management, business development and integration positions with contact lens and ophthalmic lenses manufacturers in Canada.

Antoine Amiel, CEO of New Look Vision stated that: “Jean-François’ track record and experience, in the fields of growth, integration, business to business and lens product development are instrumental to support New Look Vision’s current strategic and operating priorities.”As of December 31st, 2020, New Look Vision Group had 15,660,199 Class A common shares issued and outstanding. New Look Vision Group is a leader in the eye care industry in Canada and recently entered the United States. New Look Vision Group has a network of 401 locations operating mainly under the Iris, New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, The Vision Clinic and Edward Beiner banners and a laboratory facility using state-of-the-art technologies. Tax information regarding payments to shareholders is available at www.newlookvision.ca in the Investors section.All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future financial position, business strategy, projected costs and plans and objectives of, or involving New Look Vision Group. Readers can identify many of these statements by looking for words such as “believe”, “expects”, “will”, “intends”, “projects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “plans”, “may”, “would” or similar words or the negative thereof. There can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which these forward-looking statements are based will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although management of New Look Vision Group believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Some of the factors which could affect future results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein include: pending and proposed legislative or regulatory developments, competition from established competitors and new market entrants, technological change, interest rate fluctuations, general economic conditions, acceptance and demand for new products and services, and fluctuations in operating results, as well as other risks included in New Look Vision Group’s current Annual Information Form (AIF) which can be found at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and New Look Vision Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as provided by law.For additional information please see our Web site www.newlookvision.ca. For enquiries, please contact Lise Melanson (514) 877-4119.



CBJ Newsmakers