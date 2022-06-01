New MapleSim release from Maplesoft provides an enhanced multidomain modeling tool that helps designers build better machines

Waterloo, Canada, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maplesoft™ today announced a new release of MapleSim that makes it even easier for engineers to improve the design of machines that incorporate elements from multiple engineering domains. MapleSim is an advanced modeling and simulation tool that helps machine designers reduce development time, lower costs, and diagnose real-world performance issues, with its flexible modeling environment, built-in analysis tools, and connectivity to automation systems. The new MapleSim release adds to the range of components, apps and settings to expand the modeling scope, and makes it faster for engineers to build models and explore designs, reducing the effort required to produce more effective machines.

When designing complex machines, there are many interactions between different engineering domains that must be considered. If these interactions are not accurately identified at the design stage, the final machine can respond in unwanted ways, and may even require expensive retrofitting. MapleSim is designed to support engineers in evaluating design concepts and identifying and solving performance issues in advance, by managing the entire, system-level model in a single platform. This makes it suitable for a broad range of industrial applications, including simulation of manufacturing and packaging systems, model development for hardware-in-the-loop and virtual commissioning, and more.

MapleSim 2022 offers additional features that make it even faster to produce high-fidelity models that incorporate elements from a wide variety of specialized domains. These include a new app for creating custom configurations for directional control valves that allows more design flexibility. Updates to several add-on libraries also provide additional modeling support, including new components for modeling flow through air orifices and for heat-related flow changes in air and water, and the ability to model laminating in web handling systems.

The new MapleSim release also offers simpler, more efficient options when working with models of complex machines and systems. With new stream-lined settings for signal connectors, the model diagrams are less cluttered and easier for technical reviews. In addition, an update to the add-on MapleSim CAD Toolbox extends connectivity to recent releases of popular CAD tools. With this toolbox, engineers can easily import their 2-D and 3-D diagrams into MapleSim, to see how their mechanical CAD models will behave as part of a larger, multidomain system and make improvements to their designs.

“The digital models created in MapleSim are truly amazing for shaping the design of machines that combine elements from multiple engineering domains,” says Chris Harduwar, Vice President of Business Development at Maplesoft. “The new release of MapleSim expands the modeling scope with new features and components, and it is now even simpler to use for modeling complex machines. Designers save time by using MapleSim models to explore the designs and test product features before applying hardware changes, reducing the time and money spent in prototyping and development.”

The MapleSim family of products includes MapleSim Insight, which gives machine builders powerful, simulation-based debugging and 3-D visualization capabilities by connecting directly to existing automation tools, and enables MapleSim models to be shared with teams who aren’t already familiar with modeling. In the latest update, MapleSim Insight now supports saving and managing sets of simulation results in order to quickly compare outcomes across multiple runs. It also has a new Tutorial Mode to allow less-technical teams to quickly leverage the more advanced visualization features.

For more information about MapleSim, visit www.maplesim.com.

About Maplesoft

Maplesoft is the leading provider of high-performance software tools for engineering, science, and mathematics. Maplesoft Engineering Solutions provide advanced tools and services for system simulation, calculation management, and systems engineering, helping organizations maximize the power of their engineering knowledge so they can complete their projects quickly and successfully. The Maplesoft product suite includes Maple, the world’s most powerful math engine; Maple Flow, math software for engineering calculations; MapleSim, the advanced system-level modeling and simulation tool; and MapleMBSE, for rapid, error-free integration of engineering tasks into the systems-engineering process. Maplesoft products and services are used in machine design, robotics, aerospace, automotive, industrial automation, and many other fields where engineers face complex challenges. Customers include Boeing, FLSmidth, Ford, Google, Intel, NASA, and Samsung.

