New Micro-Learning Course on EDIA Designed for Organizations by One of Canada’s Top Accomplished Black Canadian Women in Partnership With Dalhousie University

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Through a series of pre-recorded sessions and real-life scenarios, Camille will show teams how to get EDIA conversations to stick and keep teams talking about these important topics in new and courageous ways long after the course is done. Included in the course, teams will also enjoy four live Q&A sessions hosted by Camille and will have access to a knowledge bank of materials for a full year.

Designed to reflect Canadian content and history, the course will walk participants through real-life scenarios that may challenge their understanding, and in the process, will give them the opportunity to earn a microcredential in Inclusive Communication Strategies from Dalhousie University.

“There are a lot of different training options on this topic for organizations, so it was important to me that I design a course that’s focused on getting employees to start using the same playbook when they’re talking about EDIA issues,” said Dundas. “I hear from a lot of leaders who are overwhelmed by the topic and this course brings people to the beginning by showing them how to use EDIA topics to introduce meaningful cultural change.”

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Camille on a course that’s focused on helping and supporting people to change the ways they think and act, rather than on them earning a high grade,” said Dr. Erin Careless, Program Director of Adult Learning at Dalhousie University’s Faculty of Open Learning & Career Development. “It’s a strategic priority of the university and of the Faculty to be a voice and an educator in a difficult and important conversation that spreads across our nation and our world.”

The launch of this course is especially important during African Heritage Month when more people take notice of and take part in conversations around race and diversity.

For Dundas, the course, along with the Q&A sessions and the knowledge bank of materials, provide some of the language and the tools that people can use and then pay that learning forward. “My hope is for people to come away from this course with the skills, capacity and confidence to engage in challenging conversations with their families, peers and friends and make some intentional changes in their lives and in their workplaces.”

