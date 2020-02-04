New Ontario Licence Plates

CBJ — The government of Ontario has unveiled the new automobile licence plates. They are much different in appearance with a blue background design and the catchphrase that now says “A Place to Grow” as opposed to the traditional “Yours to Discover.”

The Ontario government has started rolling out new vehicle licence plates and drivers across the province will notice some changes.

“Ontario’s Government for the people is introducing updated personal and commercial licence plates along with a new driver’s licence design that reflects a renewed government promise to put people first in everything it does,” the government said in a media release last year.

The government also claims the newly-designed plates will last longer.

In addition to the new plates being sold from this point onward, any drivers who prefer to have the new plates can trade their current ones in for the newly-designed plate for a cost of $60.

@CanBizJournal