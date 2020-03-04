Wednesday, March 4, 2020Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
New opportunity supports Canada as a Global Leader in Plant Protein

Canada has a stated aim to be a global leader in plant protein to meet the global need for high quality alternative protein sources.Pontus grows pure nutrient-dense, non-GMO, plant-based protein grown in a bio-secure aquaponics farm using proprietary IP that reduces water consumption by 95% with a near-zero carbon footprint.That’s what the world needs, the ability to grow high-quality foods, sustainably, anywhere in the world, using a made in Canada solution. VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pontus Water Lentils announced today the launch of their equity crowdfunding campaign to raise $1,250,000 to build their first Production Farm in Delta, B.C. Pontus has a Test Farm in Victoria, B.C., that has demonstrated the growth of water lentils within a proprietary automated aquaponics system.Canada has a stated aim to be a global leader in plant protein, building on the country’s agricultural expertise. 2019 was the year when veganism became mainstream, and many North Americans sought meat alternatives. The plant-based protein market is estimated to be USD 18.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at CAGR of 14.0% from 2019, to reach a value of USD 40.6 billion by 2025 (source Research and Markets, 2019).Pontus’ proprietary blend of water lentils, with no additives is processed into a fine powder called Pontus Protein Power+™. The powder is 42% protein plus it is gluten-free, vegan and allergen safe, high in antioxidants, dietary fibre, essential nutrients and minerals including Potassium, Iron, Calcium, Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Vitamin B12, Omega 3/6 Fatty Acids, Riboflavin and Foliate. It is a nutrient-dense ingredient that can enhance functional foods and beverages, or it can stand alone as a protein supplement.Our made in Canada solution more than meets the need for a sustainable, non-GMO plant-based protein. Our aquaponics farming practice, which includes the proprietary CEVAS™ technology, allows us to build our farms virtually anywhere on the planet. We harvest a minimum of every 24 hours using 95% less water, no chemical fertilizers, pesticides or additives and we do all of this with a near zero carbon footprint. This not a game changer. It’s a new game. And that’s why at Pontus we can confidently say we are Reinventing Agriculture.”-Connor Yuen, CEO, Pontus Water LentilsTo learn more about Pontus’ current raise on FrontFundr, Canada’s largest equity crowdfunding platform visit www.frontfundr.com/company/pontuswaterlentils.We make pure plant-based organic protein powder sourced from nutritious water lentils, farm-grown right here in Vancouver, BC. Not only is Pontus Protein Power+™ non-GMO, but it’s also gluten-free, vegan and allergen safe. It’s jam-packed full of antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and ALL the essential amino acids. We’re not talking about your average lentil, we’re talking about water lentils, a crop that can be harvested every 24 hours, in an indoor aquaponic farm that uses 95% less water than traditional agriculture, using our proprietary CEVAStechnology and has a near zero carbon footprint. For those who value what they feed their bodies, and what we feed the earth the solution is Pontus. Reinventing Agriculture.Pontus Protein Power+™, nourishing our bodies and the earth. www.pontuswaterlentils.comFor more information: Victoria Bennett 403 589 7992
