New Pacific Intercepts 282.01 Metres of Mineralization Grading 104 Grams Per Tonne Silver From the Silver Sand Project Metallurgical Drilling Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Pacific Metals Corp. (TSX-V: NUAG) (OTCQX: NUPMF) (“New Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the assay results from the four in-fill drilling holes at the Silver Sand Project. Holes were drilled to obtain representative samples for detailed metallurgical work required by a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) study.

Assay results from these metallurgical holes, as summarized in Table 1 below, compare favourably to those previously released near-by holes in intervals and silver grades and further demonstrate continuity of silver mineralization. Highlight of the results includes 282.01 m intersection grading 104 g/t silver in hole DSS525021T.Table 1 – Assay results for the metallurgical drill holes at Silver SandNotes:True width is estimated at 80% of drill intercepts based on the current understanding of the relationship between drill direction and mineralized structures.Drill location, azimuth and dip of drill holes provided in Table 2.In addition, the Company has also developed a composting and sampling program to collect approximately 1,500 kg of drill core and coarse reject samples from previous drilling campaigns for metallurgical testing.QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROLHQ-size drill core samples are split into equal halves by diamond saw, with an average sample length of between one to one and a half metres at the Company’s core processing facility in Betanzos, a small town located 20 kilometres from the project site. Half core samples are stored in a secure storage facility in Betanzos for future reference, with the other half shipped in securely sealed bags to ALS Global in Oruro, Bolivia for preparation, and ALS Global in Lima, Peru for geochemical analysis. All samples are first analyzed by a multi-element ICP package (ALS code ME-MS41) with ore grade over limits for silver, lead and zinc further analyzed using ALS code OG46. Further silver over limits are analyzed by gravimetric analysis (ALS code of GRA21).A standard quality assurance and quality control (“QAQC”) protocol is employed to monitor the quality of sample preparation and analysis. Standards of certified reference materials and blanks are inserted into the normal core sample sequences prior to shipping to the lab at a ratio of 20:1 (i.e., every 20 samples contain at least one standard sample and one blank sample). In general, duplicate samples of coarse rejects at a ratio of 20:1 are sent to a second internationally accredited lab for check analysis. The assay results of QAQC samples of standards and blanks do not show any significant bias of analysis or contamination during sample preparation.Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alex Zhang, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. About New Pacific New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company which owns the Silver Sand Project in Potosí Department, Bolivia and the Tagish Lake gold project in Yukon, Canada. For further information, contact:New Pacific Metals Corp.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Table 2 – Location, azimuth and dip of metallurgical drill holes and the original twinned holesNote: Coordinate system is WGS84, UTM20 South.



