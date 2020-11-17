New Pacific Receives Approval for Whitehorse Gold Corp Share Spin-Out

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Pacific Metals Corp. (“New Pacific” or the “Company”) announces that, further to its news releases dated July 22 and August 26, 2020, it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to complete the spin-out of all existing common shares of Whitehorse Gold Corp. (“Whitehorse”) to Company shareholders by way of a share exchange under a court approved plan of arrangement pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “Spin-Out”), all in accordance with the agreement dated August 25, 2020 (the “Arrangement Agreement”) between the Company and Whitehorse. Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, the Company wishes to announce that the effective date of the Spin-Out will be November 18, 2020 (the “Effective Date”), and the Spin-Out will be completed following the close of markets on this date.

ABOUT NEW PACIFIC New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company which owns the Silver Sand Project, in the Potosí Department of Bolivia, and the Tagish Lake Gold Project in Yukon, Canada.For further information, please contact:New Pacific Metals Corp.

