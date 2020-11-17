New report measures how Canadian provinces stack up on energy efficiency, what it means for a clean economic recovery

OTTAWA, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — When it comes to energy-saving policies, British Columbia is first, Saskatchewan is last, Prince Edward Island is most improved, and the federal government needs to help all provinces ramp up to meet national goals. This is the message coming from the second annual Scorecard of provincial energy efficiency policies by a Carleton-based research organization, Efficiency Canada.

The 250-page report, released today, benchmarks Canadian provinces across 42 separate metrics, such as energy savings from public utility programs, electric vehicle registrations, building code adoption, and industrial energy management.Read the full report: https://www.scorecard.efficiencycanada.org/2020Energy efficiency has become a go-to solution to recover from COVID-19’s social and economic impacts in a way that promotes clean energy and long-term resilience. In 2020, the federal government committed to improving average energy intensity by three percent per year, which is a tripling from current levels. Organizations such as the International Energy Agency and Canada’s Task Force for a Resilient Recovery recommend investing in building retrofits because they create jobs, promote spending in local economies, and spur productive local investments.“Most energy saving policies are implemented by the provinces, because they control areas such as public utility regulation and building codes. The Scorecard tracks provincial performance and policy initiatives, while aiming to spur healthy competition amongst policymakers,” said the report’s lead author, James Gaede.Scorecard results

