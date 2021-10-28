New Songwriter Gail Taylor Shares Life-Hack at Age 65 With the Release of Her Fourth Country Music Single “Time is on My Side” – November 1st

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gail Taylor, indie songwriter and producer from Alberta, Canada is releasing the fourth song in a Five-Single-Country-Music Series on November 1st, 2021. The inspirational, feel-good tune is called “Time is on My Side” and is about her personal experiences with the relatable battle of time management.

The song is performed by Nashville’s Mallory Trunnell and was written to inspire and challenge others to not get caught up in the rat race but rather learn to take control of it and their time and most importantly enjoy the ride. Songwriter Gail Taylor, at age 65, lives by her own lyrics as she moves confidently into her new calling in the music industry after a lifelong career in finance. The new musician began sharing her outgoing personality and song writing talents with the world under the stage name “Gail T as Charged.”

“Time is on My Side” is the fourth release in a Five-Single Country Music Series. Each song in the series carries a message derived from her personal life experience that she hopes will inspire and motivate. Listen to the rest of the series on YouTube.

The foundation of Gail’s music journey is built on the philosophy that music can transform and positively impact individuals and communities. Gail gives back with her music, her foundation and her advocacy for mental health programs dealing with addiction.

Her message stems around the belief that reinventing ourselves’ can be challenging but rewarding. Her message and energy are synonymous with advocating and inspiring people to become their best selves. In an interview with CBC Gail was asked what advice she has to give for those who are thinking about taking the leap and doing what they really dream of. “Go for it!” Gail responded, “We only go around once, and I really think that it’s worth giving it a shot.”

