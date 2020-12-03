New survey reveals 55% of Canadians have a future vacation on their holiday wish list

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the holiday season begins, new research commissioned by Sunwing shows a growing appetite among Canadians for receiving the gift of a vacation experience.

The survey uncovered that more than half (55%) of Canadians would like to receive the gift of a future vacation or travel certificate this holiday season. What’s more, of those respondents, nine-in-ten (89%) indicated they would be interested in being gifted an all inclusive getaway. The survey was conducted by Sunwing among members of the Angus Reid Forum between November 16-17, 2020, with a representative sample of 1,507 Canadians, in both English and French.“Our research shows that many Canadians would love to receive the gift of a future vacation experience this holiday season,” said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer of Sunwing Travel Group. “Sunwing is helping Canadians make giving the gift of a sunny getaway easy with a wide range of packages at unbeatable prices, so our customers can experience a truly unforgettable vacation to the tropics under our wing.”Additional survey insights include:18-34 year olds were most interested in receiving a future travel gift, with 59% of respondents in that age bracket indicating they would be open to being gifted a future vacation or travel certificate this holiday season;Respondents from Alberta (64%), British Columbia (58%) and Quebec (57%) were most interested in receiving a vacation gift this holiday season;Among 35-54 year olds who said they wanted to receive a future vacation gift this holiday season, 93% said they would want an all inclusive vacation;Among Ontarians who said they wanted to receive a vacation gift this holiday season, 93% indicated they would like to receive an all inclusive getaway.Canadians can check everyone off their gift list with packages tailored towards all travel styles, whether they’re shopping for a romantic retreat or an adventure-filled getaway. Those looking for the perfect gift can also take advantage of impressive savings on vacation packages throughout the month of December.Customers who book a future getaway can travel with peace of mind, knowing that the highest Canadian standards are in place throughout their entire vacation experience with the Safe with Sunwing commitment. Developed under the advisement of global healthcare leader Medcan, the program is in place every step of the way, from the moment travellers check-in at the airport to their transfers, their time in destination and their journey home, making for a safe and unforgettable getaway to the tropics.To learn more about how you can gift a vacation experience this holiday season please visit Sunwing’s website.About SunwingThe largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.For more information:Melanie Anne Filipp

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzjZ-lcuaqBQH7Sq0u3ru7AAbout the Angus Reid Forum:The Angus Reid Forum is Canada’s most well-known and trusted online public opinion community, consisting of engaged residents across the country who answer surveys on topical issues that matter to all Canadians.The precision of Angus Reid Forum online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Canadians been polled. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including but not limited to coverage error and measurement error.A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58e5ae23-3898-4827-9134-1e3f257d22a1



