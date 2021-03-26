New TryTAAT Campaign Has Garnered 5,000+ Sample Pack Requests From All Eligible U.S. States Since Wednesday

Based on feedback from a consumer study conducted earlier this year, the Company launched a new advertisement campaign for TryTAAT, a landing page through which smokers aged 21+ in the United States can request a free sample pack of TAAT™. When TryTAAT was first launched in November 2020, nearly one third of visitors submitted qualified sample requests, which far exceeded average conversion rates for landing pages. Over 5,000 new qualified requests have been submitted on TryTAAT since Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The Company intends to continue this campaign as part of its overall strategy for encouraging product trials and cultivating brand awareness.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TAAT™ LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) is pleased to announce that using feedback collected from a recent consumer study about TAAT™, the Company began a new online advertisement campaign on Wednesday targeted towards smokers aged 21+ in the United States with an objective of prompting requests for a complimentary pack of TAAT™ Original, Smooth, or Menthol on the TryTAAT landing page ( http://trytaat.com ). As of Friday, March 26, 2021, more than 5,000 new qualified sample requests have been received by the Company from users in all eligible1 U.S. states, with fulfillment of these requests set to begin during the week of Monday, March 29, 2021. In a press release dated November 6, 2020 , the Company announced that it launched TryTAAT in advance of in-store availability of TAAT™ at tobacco points of sale in Ohio as a strategy to promote early-stage interest in the product among smokers aged 21+.

Between Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 the Company has deployed several initiatives in relation to the launch of TAAT™ including in-house sales efforts, engaging a national sales agency that directly services more than 100,000 convenience stores in the United States, purchasing video advertisement slots on a network of several thousand gas pump displays across Ohio, and opening an e-commerce portal through which the majority of smokers aged 21+ in the United States can purchase TAAT™ online. The Company’s current objective is to prompt a high trial rate of TAAT™ products both to cultivate large-scale awareness and to gather feedback from smokers aged 21+ in various markets. In a recent video segment, TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella explained the three main strategic considerations behind launching the e-commerce portal alongside the existing channels through which TAAT™ can be procured, one of which is the ability to gather market research data to prioritize prospective markets for potential retail expansions in the future. This video segment can be viewed by clicking here.

To view Picture 1 accompanying this release please visit:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66293cd0-abcd-4031-9199-f7466f4c6bbc

In a video segment on the Company’s YouTube channel, CEO Setti Coscarella explains the three main strategic considerations behind the Q1 2021 launch of the TAAT™ e-commerce portal, which along with the TryTAAT landing page could play a significant role in establishing TAAT™ as a memorable product and brand among smokers aged 21+ across the United States. To view the full video, please click here .

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

Earlier in Q1 2021, the Company commissioned a consumer feedback study which included a sample of 176 smokers aged 21+ in Ohio who were each given a carton of TAAT™ to sample at home. On average, 57% of respondents stated they “Definitely Would” or “Probably Would” purchase TAAT™ in the future at its current price point, with 68% of subjects who sampled TAAT™ Menthol selecting such responses. These insights played a significant role in the formation of the advertisement model that the Company began to use this week, reflecting the importance of collecting and acting upon consumer feedback in each new iteration of TAAT™’s launch. The Company intends to continue availing packs of TAAT™ across the United States through various channels to passively grow awareness of the brand and gather insights from smokers aged 21+ which could provide useful metrics for the optimization of potential future launches in new markets.

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “We have achieved great momentum so far among smokers in the United States as many have come to recognize TAAT™ as a better choice compared to traditional tobacco cigarettes. This has been done through a combination of passive awareness campaigns targeted towards smokers aged 21+, as well as promotions to prompt purchases on the e-commerce portal or to request a free sample pack on TryTAAT. Our goal with the latter two initiatives is to get ‘pack in hand’. No matter how informative our messaging and user testimonials may be, we firmly believe that after a smoker aged 21+ has sampled TAAT™, a certain percentage will be persuaded into purchasing it regularly based on a positive experience. This sentiment was shared by the majority of respondents in our consumer feedback study, especially those who sampled TAAT™ Menthol. Now that we have a better idea of what works best, we are ramping up our advertising to drive traffic to TryTAAT and have seen spectacular results so far with more than 5,000 new qualified sample requests submitted since Wednesday. By continuing with this strategy we believe we can cover more ground among approximately 40 million tobacco smokers in the U.S. so that they can know about and have access to a better choice.”

Sources

1 – Because the legal status of TAAT™ can vary between jurisdictions, the Company can only accept and fulfil orders and sample requests for TAAT™ made online with shipping addresses in jurisdictions that have been approved by the Company’s legal counsel.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

TAAT™ LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD.

“Setti Coscarella”

Setti Coscarella, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

TAAT™ Investor Relations

1-833-TAAT-USA (1-833-822-8872)

investor@taatusa.com

About TAAT™ Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in “Original”, “Smooth”, and “Menthol” varieties. TAAT™’s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with “Big Tobacco” pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

