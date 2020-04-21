New USB3 vision interface board level cameras engineered for embedded vision systems

OTTAWA, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teledyne Lumenera, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE:TDY] company, and manufacturer and developer of digital cameras for industrial and scientific imaging applications, is pleased to announce the release of its new Lt Series USB3 Board Level Cameras. Equipped with the latest rolling shutter Starvis™ CMOS sensors and global shutter Pregius™ CMOS sensors from Sony®, and ranging in resolution from 2 – 20 megapixels, these new board level cameras provide flexibility for a wide variety of imaging systems. Teledyne Lumenera’s Lt Series Board Level Cameras offer a smaller, lighter, and lower cost imaging solution and are designed specifically to meet the challenges of today’s embedded systems.

“The compact design of the new Lt Series Board Level cameras allows for easy integration into imaging systems with small form factors, making them ideal for portable or handheld devices, and compact OEM system designs,” said Ghislain Beaupré, General Manager at Teledyne Lumenera. The Teledyne Lumenera Lt Series Board Level Cameras help ease the vision system design process by eliminating extra camera weight and housing material, making it easier for system designers to integrate these cameras into existing product designs. In addition, a board level camera allows system designers more flexibility around lens options for their imaging application.Teledyne Lumenera Lt Series Board Level Cameras are engineered to deliver high dynamic range, high speed, with low read noise for applications such as aerial imaging, portable/OEM devices, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS), life sciences, and industrial inspection solutions.Key Features:The first 13 new USB3 board level cameras will range in resolution from 2 – 12 MP with additional resolutions added later this yearHigh sensitivity (pixel sizes from 2 μm to 3.45 μm) with back illuminated sensors and fast frame ratesSide mounted USB connectors for ease of integration in compact OEM solutionsUSB3 Vision compliant, with Windows and Linux SDKs3-year warrantyFor more information about Teledyne Lumenera’s Lt Series USB3 Board Level Cameras visit the website .Teledyne Lumenera, part of the Teledyne Imaging Group, is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, and is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance digital cameras and custom imaging solutions. Teledyne Lumenera imaging solutions provide a unique combination of speed, resolution, and sensitivity to meet the most demanding digital imaging requirements, and deployed worldwide in a wide range of industrial and scientific applications. For additional information about Teledyne Lumenera, please visit www.teleddynelumenera.com or call 613-736-4077. To receive Teledyne Lumenera news releases when they are issued, contact us at lumenera.marketing@teledyne.com.Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.All trademarks are registered by their respective companies.

Teledyne Lumenera reserves the right to make changes at any time without notice.Contact:

Brooks Riendeau, Vice President of Marketing

613-736-4077 ext. 120

brooks.riendeau@teledyne.com A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2eabeade-580c-4c52-8768-3f5a372ab27d

CBJ Newsmakers