New Wolseley Canada Distribution Centre Coming to GTA

BURLINGTON, Ontario, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolseley Canada is building a market distribution centre in the Greater Toronto Area.

The new distribution centre will use state-of-the-art robot automation technology, and will include a showroom, a store and counter presence for face-to-face customers.

“This facility will significantly enhance our customer experience by offering 24-hour customer pick-up and 60-minute delivery times across the Greater Toronto Area,” says Mark Gallant, Vice President, Supply Chain from Wolseley Canada. “It will create capacity and infrastructure to process more orders in a shorter period of time, which is crucial in today’s on-demand, just-in-time marketplace.”

Construction on the Market Distribution Centre is underway, with completion expected by the end of 2023.

About Wolseley Canada:

Wolseley Canada is a market leader in the wholesale distribution of plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, waterworks, fire protection, pipes, valves and fittings and industrial products. With its head office in Burlington, Ontario, the company has approximately 2,500 employees and more than 220 locations coast to coast. Wolseley’s team of sales and service specialists, an industry-leading e-business platform, Wolseley Express, and relationships with the best vendors and brands in the business, make Wolseley the professional’s choice across the country.

Wolseley Canada’s parent company, Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) is a leading North American value-added distributor providing expertise, solutions, and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. For additional information on Ferguson plc, please visit www.fergusonplc.com.

