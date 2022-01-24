New Women’s Parkas And Puffer Jackets Canada – Sustainable Ladies Winter Coats Launched

Montreal, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Montreal, Quebec -

In line with their goal of eliminating all virgin plastic and polyester from their production process, Frank And Oak has launched the Capital parka, with a shell and lining made of 100% recycled materials.

More information is available on: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/womens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

The launch coincides with Greenpeace’s latest figures, which showcase the damaging impact of fast fashion. In 2021, global emissions from textile production were equivalent to 1.2 billion tonnes of CO2, making it one of the world’s worst polluting industries.

Moreover, synthetic fabrics such as polyester originate from fossil fuels, with merely one polyester shirt having a carbon footprint of a staggering 5.5 kilograms. These fabrics also contribute to the rapidly aggravating issue of microplastics and routinely shed as many as 700,000 fibres in a single wash.

Mindful of these concerns, Frank And Oak presents their latest parka, the Capital winter coat, in a balance of style, functionality, and sustainability.

The brand has developed the women’s parka jacket with Canada’s extreme winter conditions in mind. The jacket is fully waterproof, seam-sealed, and offers 20K/20K breathability, thus suiting a host of winter activities. It also features featherless PrimaLoft® PowerPlume™ insulation, which comprises vegan fibres that mimic the feel and warmth of animal down.

The new coat has several other features that offer the ultimate in comfort and quality. These include an inside media pocket with a hole for earphones, a smart pocket under the placket with outside access, and a range of adjustments, especially for the waist and hood.

The coat is available in 3 timeless colours: black, rosin (a rich, earthy dark green), and white pepper. It has a flattering tapered cut, sits a little above the knee, and offers the wearer a clean, minimalist chic look.

Ever since their inception in 2012, Montreal-based Frank And Oak has been devoted to designing luxurious, tasteful fashion pieces, using high-quality, sustainable materials.

A spokesperson for the fashion house says, “Our most technical parka is making a comeback. This extremely warm and stylish coat is the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe.”

https://youtu.be/Cj7fYol5L_s

Interested parties can visit https://ca.frankandoak.com to find out more.

###

For more information about Frank And Oak, contact the company here:

Frank And Oak

Anne Gael Plante

+1-514-889-8701

anne-gael.plante@frankandoak.com

702 St-Viateur E, Suite 702,

Montréal, QC H2T 1A8,

Canada



CBJ Newsmakers