New World Inc. Releases Their First Ever Rolls Royce Motor Cars NFT

TORONTO, ONTARIO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New World Inc., Graph Blockchain Inc.’s (“Graph” or the “Company”) (CSE: GBLC) (OTC: REGRF) newest acquisition has released their first ever Rolls Royce Motor Cars NFT at a private NFT (non-fungible tokens) Augmented Reality experience in Miami July 22, 2021.

Among the various exclusive pieces presented at New World Inc.’s private NFT Augmented Reality Experience at a private residence in the Venetian Islands – Miami, FL hosted and curated by Miami socialite, designer and serial entrepreneur Monica Suleski and Rolls Royce Motor Cars Miami New World Inc. has created their own unique 2021 Rolls Royce Ghost NFT.

The unique NFT is a collaboration between celebrity artist Diogo Snow and luxury artist Max Jamali. The piece showcases the capabilities of the New World Inc platform. The Augmented Reality NFT consists of a full scale Rolls Royce Ghost with an exclusive Diogo Snow design wrapping the exterior and Max Jamali’s signature Butterfly accents throughout. The NFT will be purchasable with the ability to be placed anywhere in the world and enjoyed by the purchaser or the general public through the New World Inc. App.

The New World Inc. 2021 Rolls Royce Ghost NFT will only be available to the attendees of the private invite-only event with a starting bid price of $50,000USD (26.40ETH).

About New World Inc.

New World is an augmented reality art-focused NFT company that allows creators, musicians, and celebrities to have access to an NFT distribution canvas to create and sell digital art. By selling digital art, artists are able to reach a broader market (both geographically and demographically), and as a result of the blockchain, continue to benefit financially through economic participation in future sales. New World has built this platform and has already signed such notable artists as Diogo Snow, who has produced numerous pieces for celebrity clients including Drake, and Fetty Wap, an American rapper, singer and songwriter who has over 6.5 million Instagram Followers, as well as many others.

Additional information on New World is available at http://newworldinc.io

Instagram: https://instagram.com/new.world.inc

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

Graph Blockchain provides shareholders with exposure to various areas of Decentralized Finance. Focusing on altcoins through its wholly owned subsidiaries Babbage Mining Corp., a Proof of Stake (“POS”) miner, and Beyond the Moon Inc., Graph gives investors exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains altcoins represent.

Additional information on the Company is available at www.graphblockchain.com and www.babbagemining.com .

