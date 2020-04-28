New Zealand Claims COVID-19 Win

CBJ — On the other side of the world, New Zealand seems to be doing well in its battle with COVID-19.

In fact, new Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says her country has earned a significant victory against the spread of the novel coronavirus and as such is beginning a phased exit from lockdown.

“There is no widespread, undetected community transmission in New Zealand,” Ardern declared. “We have won that battle.”

The country endured more than five weeks at the maximum Level Four restrictions, which allows only essential services to operate. Ardern says the move is now underway to move to Level Three, which will permit some businesses, more restaurants with take-out or delivery options and schools to reopen.

The easing of restrictions come as New Zealand reported only one new case of COVID-19 in a 24-hour span. The country has had 1,122 confirmed cases with 19 deaths.

@CanBizJournal