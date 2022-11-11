Newcomer-led Toronto startup, Charmy Pet, secures $100,000 on Dragons Den Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Charmy Pet™ , a pet nutrition startup from Toronto, Canada secured a $100,000 CAD investment on hit Canadian business show, Dragons’ Den (Canadian version of Shark Tank). Newcomer co-founders, Zach Sheng and Senia Wang, secured $100,000 CAD for a 25% share with Canadian venture capitalist Manjit Minhas, the co-founder of one of the largest alcohol producers in Canada, Minhas Craft Brewery.

Today, 50 percent of dogs over the age of 10 will suffer from cancer. Dog owners can prevent the onset of these chronic conditions through healthy diet and exercise. A diet rich in fresh ingredients is believed to be superior for dogs than conventional kibble, which often uses excessive starch, additives, and preservatives. Charmy Pet helps dog owners access fresh, natural food customized to their pets’ genetic makeup, unique health conditions and dietary requirements.

The startups’ pet-treat subscription box provides single-ingredient meat treats and chews for dogs. This year, the company announced the expansion of their dog food offerings introducing a new line of pet food that integrates the holistic herbs of traditional Chinese medicine into a freeze dried formula.

Charmy products are available across 600+ retailers across Eastern Canada, including Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes. After securing the $100,000 investment and receiving key business advice on Dragons’ Den, Charmy plans to expand its brand onto more retail shelves. Also the company is looking to invest in research and development to launch its new herbal pet food line “When East Meets West”.

“Companion animals can’t make good choices about what they eat for dinner every night, they rely on their responsible humans to make the right choices for them,” said Zach Sheng, the co-founder of Charmy Pet. “Apart from genetics, diet is the most important factor in the long-term health of our dogs. It’s been our dream since 2020 to present our vision for changing pet food on Dragons’ Den, and now we finally get the chance to help more dog owners in optimizing their pets’ health. Our community, the ‘Charmy family’, is excited!”

About Charmy Pet

Charmy Pet™ is a Canadian pet nutrition company based in Toronto, dedicated to improving dog lives with the help of natural nutrition, since 2020. Charmy fulfills the nutritional needs of dogs by providing high quality, single-ingredient treats on a monthly subscription basis or individually to dog parents. Most recently, the company was selected to air nationally on season 17 of CBC’s Dragons’ Den where they struck a deal with one of the Dragons. Made with a dog’s long and healthy life in mind, Charmy uses real, ingredients and eastern herbs sourced ethically and sustainably from local farmers and provides full transparency of sourcing to pet owners.

