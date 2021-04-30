News Release for Early Warning Report Regarding Amerigo Resources Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ross J. Beaty, of 1550 – 625 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2T6, announced that on April 30, 2021 he disposed of 2,678,200 common shares (the “Common Shares”) in the capital of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (“Amerigo”), a company with a head office at 1260 – 355 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2G8, at a price of CDN$1.1477 per Common Share and aggregate proceeds of CDN$3,073,770.14 (the “Disposition”).

Prior to the Disposition, Mr. Beaty owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over 22,783,792 Common Shares. Of these securities, 22,733,792 Common Shares were held by Kestrel Holdings Ltd. (“Kestrel”), a corporation controlled by Mr. Beaty, with the remaining 50,000 Common Shares held by Mr. Beaty directly. The 22,783,792 Common Shares represented approximately 12.53% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares of Amerigo immediately before the Disposition.

After completion of the Disposition, Mr. Beaty now owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over, 20,105,592 Common Shares. Of these securities, 20,055,592 Common Shares are held by Kestrel, with the remaining 50,000 Common Shares held by Mr. Beaty directly. The 20,105,592 Common Shares represent approximately 11.06% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares of Amerigo.

The Disposition was made for investment purposes. In accordance with applicable securities laws, Mr. Beaty may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, “Securities”) of Amerigo in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of his Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of Amerigo and other relevant factors.

The Disposition took place on the following markets: Alpha Exchange, Chi-X2 Exchange, Chi-X Exchange, NEO Exchange, Omega Exchange, Pure Exchange, Toronto Stock Exchange and TriAct Exchange.

For more information, or to obtain a copy of the subject early warning report, please contact:

Ross J. Beaty

1550 – 625 Howe Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 2T6

Telephone: (604) 806-3173

Facsimile: (604) 684-0147

