NEWT Plays Important Role in Communitech’s Shift to Virtual Work Environments Accelerated by the Pandemic

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NEWT, based in Kitchener-Waterloo and Cambridge, provides innovative communications solutions to thousands of businesses across Canada. The pandemic has acted as a catalyst for a large-scale shift toward digital communications that was already underway.

When COVID-19 caused Communitech to close its doors and move to a virtual environment in March 2020, like so many Canadian businesses, digitization and the technology that enables virtual workplaces became critically important. Communitech is Waterloo Region’s clubhouse for tech, providing infrastructure, support and spaces that incubate conversation, knowledge sharing and innovation.As the VP, Data Strategy, IT and Operations at Communitech, Eric Bencina works to enable companies of all sizes to grow their business. He had already been in the process of updating Communitech’s telecommunications system as the company’s existing system was starting to show its age with a feature set that was fitting their needs less and less.“Shifting to virtual work environments acted as digitization accelerant – like gasoline on the fire,” Eric says. “All of a sudden, we were discovering people’s relative comfort or lack of comfort with technology, tools, and our digital infrastructure. In addition, our engagement model with our customers needed to move to virtual while continuing to provide world-class program experiences.““We really had to re-envision what people needed, both from a space and technology perspective. When I am selecting the technology we need, the technology itself isn’t the destination, it is what the technology can do for people and how it can unlock their capabilities and unlock opportunities for them.”Eric was looking for a cost-effective system with a robust set of easy-to-use, scalable features to help his team work to support Communitech’s member companies within a heightened digital environment.NEWT checked all the boxes. NEWT was launched by Fibernetics in 2008, and its unique hybrid business phone system has garnered significant market share since. NEWT is a fully managed system, with full remote-work capabilities, and it contains the core operational and technical factors Eric considers necessary.“When a company can provide that trifecta of more compelling features and key integrations – and provide it for less money; that’s a winner,” says Eric. “That is ultimately why we are expanding our business relationship with Fibernetics and their NEWT phone system.”“With all the choice that exists in the market,” says Fibernetics CEO, Jody Schnarr, “we’re always happy when businesses put their trust in NEWT. We’re especially excited when we get to work with one of our neighbours in the local community, and we look forward to serving Communitech through the pandemic and beyond. Our NEWT platform is based on 10 years of listening to our customers’ requirements, and continually evolving and innovating to provide a holistic solution that empowers our customers for success.”About Fibernetics and NEWTHeadquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, Fibernetics goes “Beyond Telecom” by providing superior products and services at the fairest prices to the Canadian marketplace with a singular focus on customer service in everything they do. Fibernetics has been a leader in Canadian communications for almost two decades. Fibernetics has its own nation-wide infrastructure that delivers a full range of business communications solutions through its commercial division NEWT.About CommunitechCommunitech was founded in 1997 by a group of entrepreneurs committed to making Waterloo Region a global innovation leader. Today, Communitech is a public-private innovation hub that supports a community of more than 1400 companies — from startups to scale-ups to large global players.InquiriesMichael Brown – Chief Sales & Marketing Officer

Fibernetics Corporation

mbrown@fibernetics.caCandace Beres – Manager, Communications

Communitech Hub

candace.beres@communitech.ca



CBJ Newsmakers