NEXE Innovations Makes Additional Delivery to ecoBeans Coffee as it Experiences Strong Initial Pickup on Amazon

WINDSOR, Ontario, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NEXE Innovations Inc. (“NEXE”, the “Company”, “we”, “us” or “our”) (TSX.V: NEXE) (Frankfurt: NX5) (OTC: NEXNF), a compostable and innovative materials company, is pleased to announce it has made another delivery to ecoBeans Coffee Inc. (“ecoBeans”). ecoBeans launched its products on Amazon in April 2025, and reports that revenues for the subsequent two-month period were more than four times higher than the comparable initial launch period, driven by organic customer adoption across Canada.

ecoBeans currently offers two SKUs on Amazon – the organic medium roast and dark roast. To date, customer feedback and reviews have been positive, with more than a quarter of the orders in the most recent month being repeat purchases from customers added in the previous month. ecoBeans plans to launch a marketing program, which it expects will support adoption across its different channels.

To purchase ecoBeans on Amazon.ca: ecoBeans Organic Medium Roast/Dark Roast Fully Compostable Coffee Pods

“The initial reception we have received on Amazon with limited ad spend has been positive across the country,” stated Alina Gogoescu, Founder of ecoBeans. “Customer feedback has been favorable, and some retailers would like us to develop more SKUs. We are working with NEXE on potential product line expansion and are pursuing opportunities to engage more retailers. We recently added Edible Island Grocery Store in Courteney, B.C.”

To explore ecoBeans Official Website: Visit Here

ecoBeans will be attending CHFA Toronto (Booth #2608B) on September 20 & 21, 2025 in Toronto: https://www.chfanow.ca/toronto/

The ecoBeans philosophy emphasizes more than just sipping a great cup of coffee; it focuses on encouraging a connection with the earth, openness to new ideas, and living with intention. With every cup, ecoBeans aims to encourage customers to care for themselves, the planet, and the future. The retail product is available across all Nature’s Fare Markets, limited Save on Foods locations, and ecoBeans’ e-commerce website ( http://www.ecobeans.coffee ). The product for the office coffee services (OCS) market will be sold directly to businesses and distributed through Thirst First Refreshments Inc., an in office coffee supplier located in British Columbia. ecoBeans is based in Vancouver, B.C.

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations is focused on providing innovative compostable material solutions and packaging to the B2B segment to help businesses achieve their sustainability goals. NEXE Innovations has developed a proprietary and patented compostable material that can withstand heat, pressure, and water. Our flagship product, the NEXE Pod, a BPI-certified compostable coffee pod, showcases our material’s durability and is an ideal substitute for plastic. The NEXE pod is compatible with major coffee brewing machines and is manufactured at NEXE’s vertically integrated facility based in North America. Discover our innovative approach to sustainability at www.nexeinnovations.com and join our journey on social media @nexeinnovations. #compostablecoffeepods #sustainability #greentech

