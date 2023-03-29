Nexii Achieves TRUE Gold Certified for Zero Waste

Vancouver, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — March 29, 2023 (Vancouver/ Unceded Territories of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations) – Green construction company, Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) has achieved the TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) Gold Certification for Zero Waste for its Squamish Manufacturing Plant. This achievement makes Nexii the first construction manufacturing company in North America to receive this prestigious recognition.

Nexii’s Squamish Plant has demonstrated its commitment to waste reduction by implementing best practices for waste management at every stage of its manufacturing process. The company’s efforts have significantly reduced the amount of waste produced by the plant, with over 90 percent of waste diverted from landfills.

Speaking to the achievement, Zosia Brown, VP of Sustainability of Nexii said, “We’re extremely proud to have achieved the Zero Waste certification for our Squamish Manufacturing Plant. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainability and reducing our environmental impact. We’re honoured to be leading the way in the construction industry for zero waste and circular practices.”

The TRUE Certification for Zero Waste, administered by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), is a rigorous evaluation of a company’s waste reduction efforts, including the implementation of robust recycling and composting programs, reduction of materials used, and diversion of waste from landfills. Nexii retained the services of Vancouver-based sustainability consultant, Light House, to facilitate TRUE credit documentation and submission. Achieving the certification is a significant milestone for Nexii in its journey towards eliminating waste at every point of the construction value chain.

“Businesses must go beyond our current wasteful practices and think critically about how to redesign processes so that less waste is produced in the first place,” notes Peter Templeton, President and CEO of U.S. Green Building Council and GBCI. “Implementing zero waste business practices requires rethinking, retraining, new tools and strong leadership to change current waste systems. With Nexii’s leadership in this endeavour, they are making great strides for their employees, community and consumers at large.”

With increased pressure on companies to reduce their carbon footprint and meet sustainability targets, the TRUE Certification for Zero Waste is a leading example of rigorous measurement and verification standards being applied towards demonstrating year-on-year performance. Nexii’s achievement showcases that sustainable construction is possible, and the company is leading the industry in delivering innovative circular products at scale.

Nexii plans to share its knowledge and experiences, encouraging other construction companies to adopt sustainable practices, and achieve TRUE Certification for Zero Waste to help build a more vibrant future for people and the planet.

About Nexii

Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) designs and manufactures low carbon buildings and products to address the climate impact of our built environment. With buildings and construction responsible for 36% of global energy consumption and 37% of greenhouse gas emissions annually, sustainable and scalable solutions are urgently needed for net zero buildings. With Nexii’s breakthrough material Nexiite, Nexii enables the rapid assembly of high-quality buildings and infrastructure with reduced end-to-end carbon emissions, near zero waste and less disruption to the community. Sustainability is core to Nexii’s mission to build a vibrant future for people and the planet.

For more information, visit www.nexii.com, or connect with us on Instagram (@NexiiBuilds), Twitter (@NexiiBuilds) or on LinkedIn (Nexii Building Solutions).

About Light House

Light House works with government and industry to create regenerative built environments that nurture ecological and human health. Their team supports clients with environmental design, strategic visioning and planning, attaining certification under leading building and operations certification frameworks, and conducting emissions and embodied carbon calculations and analysis. Core to Light House’s mission, they drive circular innovation by providing policy advice, in-depth research and market assessments, stakeholder facilitation, and customized education programs.

About Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI)

GBCI is the world’s leading sustainability and health certification and credentialing body. Established in 2008, GBCI exclusively administers project certifications and professional credentials and certificates within the framework of the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building rating systems, as well as the PEER standard for power systems, the WELL Building Standard, the Sustainable SITES Initiative (SITES), EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies), TRUE Certification for Zero Waste and Investor Confidence Project (ICP) for energy efficiency retrofits. Visit gbci.org.

