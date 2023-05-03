Nexii Leads Global Construction Industry With Robust Certifications

Vancouver/ Unceded Territories of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) is spearheading a new era of sustainable construction practices that prioritize the health of people and the planet. With an unwavering commitment to decarbonizing the built environment, Nexii is a BMO Radicle Inc. Climate Smart certified business, and has signed The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. Additionally, the company has committed to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) Net-Zero Carbon standard, which provides a clearly defined path to reduce emissions in line with the Paris Agreement goals. Recently, Nexii made history as the first construction manufacturer in North America to receive TRUE certification for Zero Waste.

Building on this momentum, Nexii is thrilled to announce today the publication of Health Product Declarations (HPD) for its three core products: Nexii Envelope Panels, Nexii Structural Envelope Panels, and Nexii Roof Panels.

The Health Product Declarations are part of Nexii’s commitment to meet the highest standards of material health and transparency. Nexii worked with third-party preparation and verification company SCS Global Services (SCS) on the HPDs, which included rigorous supplier outreach to vet material composition at a disclosure threshold level of 1000 parts per million.

“Securing Health Product Declarations for our panels is just one of the many steps we are taking as a company to ensure our products align with the sustainability goals of our clients,” said Zosia Brown, VP of Sustainability. “It is important to Nexii that we continue to lead the way in measuring, modelling and tracking the environmental impact of our buildings and building products.”

The HPD Open Standard is the building industry’s most widely used open standard for transparency and material health. Since its initial release in 2012, the standard has provided a rigorously defined specification to accurately, reliably, and consistently report the material contents of a building product and associated health information. HPDs are governed by the Health Product Declaration Collaborative (HPDC), a non-profit organization with members across the building industry. Nexii’s HPDs are available as of March 2023 on the HPD Public Repository and are valid for 3 years.

HPDs provide architects, builders, and customers with vital information to make informed decisions about their material choices. “At a time where urgent action is needed to accelerate the transition to net zero, healthy and low-carbon construction materials and products represent a key part of the solution. Our Health Product Declarations are a clear representation of our unwavering commitment to providing transparency to our customers about what goes into our products,” said Gregor Robertson, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships at Nexii.

The publication of Nexii’s product HPDs reinforces its mission to build a vibrant future for people and the planet. As more and more industry professionals are seeking construction materials with significant health and environmental benefits – in alignment with corporate goals, building regulations, and stakeholder interests – Nexii offers a breakthrough solution.

Nexii’s HPDs are highlighted, amongst a number of other sustainability achievements, progress and challenges, in Nexii’s annual Profound Impacts Report, published last week. This annual report demonstrates Nexii’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices.

Nexii’s Profound Impacts Report focuses on clear and actionable goals to deliver the company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments. It provides insights into Nexii’s best-in-class green metrics and certifications; diverse and empowered workforce initiatives; a culture of safety, ethics, and integrity; industry collaborations; and community engagement. Nexii shares progress and learnings over the past year to encourage industry and government leaders to embrace rigorous sustainability and join forces to scale up clean construction.

About Nexii

Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) designs and manufactures low carbon buildings and products to address the climate impact of our built environment. With buildings and construction responsible for 36% of global energy consumption and 37% of greenhouse gas emissions annually, sustainable and scalable solutions are urgently needed for net zero buildings. With Nexii’s breakthrough material Nexiite, Nexii enables the rapid assembly of high-quality buildings and infrastructure with reduced end-to-end carbon emissions, near zero waste and less disruption to the community. Sustainability is core to Nexii’s mission to build a vibrant future for people and the planet.

For more information, visit www.nexii.com

ABOUT HPDC

HPDC is a not-for-profit, member association with over 360 organizational members, representing the full spectrum of the building industry: architects, designers, building owners, manufacturers, consultants, tool developers, and others who all share a common purpose to improve the transparency of information and the material health of the built environment. The HPD Open Standard has become widely adopted as the industry standard for reporting on building product contents and associated health information, since its launch in 2012, with over 10,000 HPD reports publicly available. HPDC members champion the continuous improvement of the building industry’s performance through transparency, openness and innovation in the practices of reporting, disclosure, specification and selection of building products. For more information, visit hpd-collaborative.org or connect with HPDC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.



