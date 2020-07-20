NexOptic Introduces Revolutionary AI for Neural Image Signal Processors

Fusion of leading edge and traditional imaging technologiesExpanding defensive intellectual property portfolio strategy VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NexOptic Technology Corp. (“NexOptic” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: NXO) (OTCQB: NXOPF) (FSE: E3O1), an optics and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) innovator, announced that it has created revolutionary AI that transforms Image Signal Processors (“ISP”) technology.Engineered into NexOptic’s All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (“ALIIS™”), the neural ISP technology is immediately available to OEM customers through Nexoptic’s alliances with leading semiconductor companies.Image signal processors are a traditional technology that manipulate images from raw data into the precise and coherent imagery we are accustomed to seeing. They are increasingly also being used for new application paths in robotics, smart cities, industrial automation, automotive, healthcare and beyond. NexOptic’s game-changing neural ISP seamlessly delivers this technology into the world of AI for the first time.“We’re now able to leverage the speed and efficiencies of AI accelerators in order to provide full imaging pipeline solutions to customers,” said Kevin Gordon, NexOptic’s VP of AI Technologies. “Our ‘end-to-end’ architecture allows OEM’s to side-step the need for hardware ISP’s when using AI-accelerators, and with the added benefit of improving our existing ALIIS features.”NexOptic’s neural ISP technology, like all ALIIS features, is patent pending. The Company continues to work closely with Silicon Valley-based IP attorneys who are experts in the field of designing defensive patent portfolios for artificial intelligence and software intellectual property.About ALIISALIIS improves image quality for a superior all-light performance solution. By learning a camera profile and optimally enhancing it for improvement, images and video are corrected in a fraction of a second using edge processing. The result is superior resolution and sharpness, dramatic reductions to image noise and motion-blur, noticeable enhancements to long-range image stabilization by enabling faster shutter speeds, significantly reduced file and bandwidth requirements for storage or streaming applications, while delivering a complete imaging solution. Downstream applications include computational imaging, facial recognition, and object detection, giving it even broader market applicability.Media and Investor EnquiriesAbout NexOptic Technology Corp.NexOptic is an innovative imaging AI company based in Vancouver, Canada. We are a Preferred Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network, and our All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (“ALIIS™”), is being optimized into the Qualcomm® Platform Solutions Ecosystem for select Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ mobile platforms. The Company is also engaged in the development of its award-winning sports-optic device, DoubleTake as well as mobile lens solutions. Find out more at www.nexoptic.com



