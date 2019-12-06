NexOptic Shareholders Support all Resolutions at its Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NexOptic Technology Corp. (“NexOptic” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: NXO) (OTCQB: NXOPF) (FRANKFURT: E3O1) reports a total of 381 shareholders voted at the Company’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 3, 2019, showing overwhelming support for all resolutions set by the Company.“We are grateful for the strong support entrusted to us by NexOptic stakeholders,” said Paul McKenzie, President and CEO. “Our teams have made remarkable progress preparing our artificial intelligence for industry integration. Combined with DoubleTake’s™ upgraded total redesign, we have set the stage for a very promising 2020.”As previously disclosed on April 24, 2019, NexOptic Director Karen Fleming took a medical leave of absence from the Company. Ms. Fleming subsequently chose to not put herself up for re-election to the Board of Directors at the meeting held December 3rd, 2019.

“We would like to thank Karen for her leadership and the depth of corporate governance experience she has provided to the Board. We wish her the best,” Chairman Rich Gerson said.

About NexOptic Technology Corp.NexOptic is an innovative optical development company, which aims to enhance the way we view the world around us. The Company is preparing to launch DoubleTake, its multi-award winning, reimagined binoculars designed to disrupt the growing outdoor recreation market. DoubleTake utilizes NexOptic’s high magnification lenses for a state-of-the-art digital experience. NexOptic is also working to commercialize its ground-breaking artificial intelligence (“AI”) for imaging as well as exploring opportunities for its innovative mobile lens designs.

Utilizing Blade Optics™, the Company’s developing suite of optical technologies now includes AI, NexOptic can increase aperture sizes within given depth constraints of various imaging applications to improve diffraction-limits and resolution. NexOptic’s AI drastically reduces image noise and motion blur common in poor lighting environments. Besides enhancing image quality, NexOptic’s AI can be used to improve long-range image stabilization and image capture in otherwise difficult lighting conditions.

Blade Optics refers to NexOptic’s lens designs, algorithms, and mechanics, which vary from patented to patent-pending, and includes all the Company’s intellectual property and know-how. More information is available at www.nexoptic.com .

