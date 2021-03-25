Next Decentrum, Powered by Cloud Nine, Releases NFT Guide to Help Unlock The Global Collectibles Market

NFTs (“Non-Fungible Tokens”) solve persistent problems affecting the music, art, and content creation industries.

The Quick & Dirty Guide to NFTs is the first comprehensive guide to NFTs available online as a free download.

Visual, easy to understand and supported by an email course to provide valuable resources for continued education.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc. (“Cloud Nine” or the “Company“) (CSE: CNI) (OTC: CLGUF) is pleased to announce that Next Decentrum Technologies Inc. (“Next Decentrum”), has released the Quick & Dirty Guide to NFTs, a downloadable PDF and an extended video course available at NFT.NextDecentrum.com.

The estimated size of the global collectibles market is $370 billion (According to TechCrunch ). In the last month alone, over 135,781 NFTs were sold for more than $205 million, which accounts for almost 50% of the total volume of all NFT sold according to NonFungible.com.

A technology innovation enabled by the breakthroughs of blockchain technology, NFTs solve problems affecting the music, art, and content creation industries where each NFT can represent a unique digital item, and thus, are not interchangeable.

“These are unprecedented times for the blockchain and the decentralized finance space. The recent rising interest in NFTs has led to increased blockchain adoption and with it the need for more education,” said Allan Larmour, CEO. “Our partnership with Next Decentrum is designed to unlock the opportunity, educate and invite increased participation in the new world NFTs help create.”

The Quick & Dirty Guide to NFTs is developed by Hussein Hallak who has been in the blockchain education space for four years. He writes extensively about NFTs and is currently consulting on several NFT projects with leading musicians and rising startups. Along with the team at Next Decentrum, they have built several blockchain education programs including The Quick & Dirty Guide to Blockchain and The Blockchain Business Masterclass, and managed the education program of Launch, one of North America’s top tech hubs and startup incubators with 3500+ founders incubated and 500+ startups that raised over $800 million.

“Most of what is being shared about NFTs focuses on the hype or is too technical which raises the barriers to entry into this exciting space,” said Hussein Hallak, CEO and Founder of Next Decentrum. “The Quick & Dirty Guide to NFTs goes beyond the hype and focuses on the substance, the value and the potential impact of this remarkable innovation and the technology behind it.”

The Quick & Dirty Guide to NFTs is the first comprehensive NFT guide available online as a free download to break down the barriers to entry for many who want to know how NFTs change everything and learn how to use this sweeping innovation.

The guide is:

Visually stunning

Easy to understand bite-sized information

Covers the why, how, when and what of NFTs

The free download will be supported by an email course to provide valuable resources for continued education, in addition to a video course upgrade.

To download The Quick & Dirty Guide to NFTs visit https://nft.nextdecentrum.com .

The Company also announces that it has engaged Electric Dojo and Digitonic for US$100,000 and US$124,500, respectively, to provide marketing and publication services to assist in creating and increasing public awareness of Cloud Nine’s activities, strategic plans and investment opportunities.

About Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc.

Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies is a technology company focused on incorporating emerging technologies into its current platforms leveraging Web 3.0. Cloud Nine’s mission is to fuel innovation and make the future more accessible by powering the launch and growth of future tech companies. Web 3.0 enables a future where decentralized users and machines are able to interact with data, value and other counterparties via a substrate of peer-to-peer networks without the need for third parties.

About Next Decentrum Technologies Inc.

Next Decentrum designs and builds dynamic, relevant, and human-led emerging tech education content and software, inspired by the modern theories of continuous innovations, lean thinking, and agile development. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contain herein.

