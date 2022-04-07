Next Hydrogen Signs MoU with Black & Veatch to Develop Large Scale Integrated Green Hydrogen Solutions

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (the “Company” or “Next Hydrogen“) (TSXV:NXH, OTC:NXHSF), a designer and manufacturer of electrolyzers, is pleased to announce it has signed a memorandum of understanding (“MoU”) with Black & Veatch, a global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company, to offer a complete and integrated solution for producing large-scale green hydrogen for industrial customers.

Building upon our collaboration in Black & Veatch’s IgniteX Climate Tech Accelerator program, Next Hydrogen will combine its unique technology and electrolysis expertise with Black & Veatch’s market leadership in large-scale industrial engineering solutions to target broad applications worldwide for industrial and transportation customers.

“Next Hydrogen is excited to work with Black & Veatch to develop an integrated large-scale green hydrogen solution,” says Raveel Afzaal, President and CEO of Next Hydrogen. “We believe Black & Veatch’s vast industry network and proven engineering leadership coupled with our unique electrolysis technology will help accelerate the deployment of customer-centric, highly reliable and cost-effective solutions.”

“The industrial sector is increasingly pursuing hydrogen as a viable solution towards decarbonization, spurring a growing sense of urgency for the expansion of green hydrogen technology,” said Jason Rowell, associate vice president and Black & Veatch’s global decarbonization solutions director with Black & Veatch’s global power business. “We are looking forward to partnering with Next Hydrogen to help develop and expand the use of their electrolyzer technology for commercial and industrial clients.”

The MoU is a non-exclusive agreement under which Next Hydrogen and Black & Veatch will develop a large-scale, multi-megawatt green hydrogen solution and identify areas of deeper collaboration and specific opportunities worldwide.

About Next Hydrogen

Founded in 2007, Next Hydrogen is a designer and manufacturer of electrolyzers that use water and electricity as inputs to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. Next Hydrogen’s unique cell design architecture supported by 39 patents enables high current density operations and superior dynamic response to efficiently convert intermittent renewable electricity into green hydrogen on an infrastructure scale. Following successful pilots, Next Hydrogen is scaling up its technology to deliver commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2020 exceeded US$3.0 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.

Cautionary Statements

