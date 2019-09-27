NexTech Signs Multi-Platform AR Deal With Sand Separation Solutions

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NexTech AR Solutions (the “Company” or “NexTech”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29) is pleased to announce that it has landed a deal with Sand Separation Solutions, (SSS) an industry-leading heavy equipment rental company in the oil and gas industry, primarily operating in the Permian Basin in Midland, Texas. The company has signed on with NexTech AR for a multi-platform deal for both web and app based AR experiences. SSS has already invested in 3D assets but is looking to improve upon those offerings by leveraging NexTech’s AR university platform and web AR to demonstrate their mobile separator system to potential customers in much higher detail showcasing the quality of the equipment.

“We are thrilled that AR has transcended the demo stage, and become a vital part of today’s product and retail strategies creating value for our customers and shareholders alike” comments Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech. “Sand Separation is just the latest forward thinking company to see the enormous value of NexTech’s platform and how to use augmented reality to enhance their business”.Using NexTech’s cross platform and cross browser AR University Platform, SSS is aiming to equip their sales team with 3D-AR assets that allow for mobile and virtual demonstrations of their sand separation systems. Once the equipment has been ARitized it will enable their sales team to carry around these massive devices in the palm of their hands, which is a huge deal for SSS.About NexTech AR Solutions Corp.NexTech is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing AR industry, estimated to hit $120 billion by 2022, according to Statista. NexTech, the first publicly traded “pure-play” AR company, began trading on the CSE on October 31st, 2018. NexTech has a two-pronged strategy for rapid growth including growth through acquisition of eCommerce businesses and growth of its omni-channel AR SaaS platform called ARitize™. NexTech has an exclusive license to a portfolio of patents 7,054,831, 7,266,509 and patent-pending applications 15351508, 62457136, 62559487, related to interactive gaming, interactive advertising, and augmented reality (“AR”) technology.The company is pursuing three multi-billion dollar verticals in AR. ARitize™ For eCommerce; The company launched its technologically advanced webAR for eCommerce early in 2019 and has been rapidly signing up customers onto its SaaS platform. Customers include Walther Arms, Wright Brothers, Mr. Steak, and Budweiser. NexTech has the first ​‘full funnel’ end-to-end eCommerce solution for the AR industry including its 3D product capture, 3D ads for Facebook and Google, ‘Try it On’ technology for online apparel, 3D and 360-degree product views, and ‘one click buy’. ARitize™ University; having launched in June 2019, the app-based solution allows companies and educational establishments to leverage all of their existing 2D assets – YouTube videos, PDF documents, PowerPoint decks, images, etc. – and then overlay immersive 3D-AR experiences on top of that content for an interactive training experience that drives productivity. ARitize™ Hollywood Studios ; expected to launch in Q4 2019, the studio has created a proprietary entertainment venue for which it is producing immersive content using augmented reality as the primary display platform.To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.nextechar.com.On behalf of the Board of NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be", "looking forward" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company increasing investors awareness are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of NexTech to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. NexTech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

