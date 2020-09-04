NexusTours reinforces commitment to clients with a new service promise

CANCUN, Mexico, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — While the travel industry was on pause for the past months due to the unprecedented effects of COVID-19, NexusTours has been devoting its efforts to enhancing programs, technologies and services to best meet the needs of clients. With an innovative strategic plan in place, the company has introduced a new service promise, which will provide customers with the best possible experience as travelers begin to return to destinations.

“We are committed to providing our customers with the very best possible experience, and that is what our new service promise is all about. Our travel partners, suppliers and travelers can rest assured that they are in good hands with our new customer-centric value proposition. We continue to be a regional leader; more competitive, more transparent and more efficient in our operations than ever before. This has been the greatest transformation in our company’s history,” commented Ruben Gutierrez, President Sunwing Destination Services/NexusTours.New services that NexusTours has introduced going forward are:Virtual Concierge: Clients will now have access to 24/7 personalized online service using the most modern multichannel technologies. This will allow clients to contact their local experts whenever they want, however they want, and will help maintain social distancing and eliminate the use of printed materials.Personalized Welcome Briefings: Clients now have the option to attend a traditional “face-to-face” welcome briefing or receive all the information they need virtually, while staying in the comfort of their room or in a hammock by the pool.New Contactless Experience: All printed materials including welcome passports, flyers and other documents will now be distributed digitally to reduce impact on the environment and maintain health and safety standards. Travelers can download or receive the information at any time using email, WhatsApp or 24/7 online chat.Be Safe with Nexus: Customers can expect the highest international standards for safety and sanitation, across all transportation services, activities and accommodation in the 20 countries and 58 destinations in which NexusTours operates.Customer Service Hub: The new-and-improved Contact Center is available 24/7 via landline, WhatsApp, SMS, online chat or social media. The new omni-channel service helps customers receive a first contact response for all queries, questions or complaints.“Over the past few months, we have been listening to our partners and customers and improving our service quality response times. Our team of local experts have also gone through a thorough training plan to ensure that all customers receive the highest level of support in destination. We believe that this technology along with our human touch, which is ingrained in our company’s DNA, is what will allow us to be a better company going forward,” commented Alejandro Vazquez, Senior Corporate Director Operations.About NexusToursNexusTours is the leading destination management company in the Caribbean, Central America and North America with offices located in 20 countries and across 58 destinations. As local experts in the destinations they serve, NexusTours offers an extensive portfolio of accommodation options, including more than 16,000 hotels, transfer services (including shared, private and luxury options) from all airports and ports, over 4,000 excursions for travelers of all ages and interests and world-class customer service. Part of the Sunwing Travel Group, NexusTours provides destination services for a number of leading North American and European travel companies including Sunwing Vacations, Vacation Express and TUI Travel Group along with over 1,500 travel partners across Latin America, Mexico, North America and Europe. NexusCube is a ‘one-stop shop’ where travel partners can find all kind of travel services provided by local experts, in the destinations they have customer support operations. The online platform includes options to select hotels, transfers, tours and excursions and gives immediate confirmations for all services booked. For more information on how to access the platform please visit https://corporate.nexustours.com/corporate/Media InquiriesMilagros Alfonzo, Communication Supervisor – malfonzo@nexustours.com

Pablo Gutierrez, Senior Corporate Director Strategy & Marketing – pgutierrez@nexustours.com A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5356f115-886d-4276-a661-619212e047ac





CBJ Newsmakers