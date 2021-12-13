NFI delivers nine electric buses to Stagecoach, for operation in Perth, Scotland

LARBERT, United Kingdom, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, subsidiary Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”), today announced that the ADL and BYD electric vehicle partnership has supplied nine electric buses to Stagecoach East Scotland to provide local services in Perth.

The ADL and BYD UK electric vehicle partnership is the UK’s leading electric bus producer. ADL is a subsidiary of leading independent global bus manufacturer NFI, while BYD is a global leader in batteries, energy management and electric mobility.

The fleet of nine BYD ADL Enviro200EV buses were built locally in Falkirk by ADL in partnership with BYD as the manufacturer’s partner for electric buses in the UK and Ireland. The partnership combines BYD’s world-leading expertise in batteries and electric technology, with ADL’s unparalleled experience in bodywork assembly and passenger-centric interiors. Locally headquartered, low carbon energy company SSE are partnering with Stagecoach to deliver the new electrical infrastructure at Perth depot.

Stagecoach is introducing a total of 46 new fully electric buses in key transport networks in Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Perth, all of which are supplied by the BYD ADL partnership, with partial funding through the Scottish Ultra Low Emission Bus Scheme (SULEBS). The Scottish Government has set a legally binding target to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

“I’m looking forward to seeing these new buses hit the road, thanks to the awards from the Scottish Ultra-Low Emission Bus Scheme. By helping operators invest in greener fleets, we can support our green recovery and keep more people moving with fewer carbon emissions and better air quality as a result,” said Graeme Dey, Scottish Minister for Transport. “More journeys are made by bus compared to any other public transport mode and a vibrant bus industry can provide the solutions to complex challenges in our society.”

“We are all really excited to be introducing our first fully electric vehicles in East Scotland thanks to the Scottish Ultra-Low Emission Bus Scheme and the funding made available for us to deliver this. There has never been a more important time to take action to address the climate emergency and play a part in helping Scotland deliver on its net zero ambitions,” said Douglas Robertson, Managing Director for Stagecoach East Scotland. “Stagecoach is the UK’s biggest investor in hybrid-electric bus technology, and we have invested more than £1billion in new greener buses over the past decade. Without Stagecoach bus services, there would be an annual increase of 190,000 tonnes of CO2 through passengers using alternative transport. These investments are expected to deliver an estimated annual reduction of around 67,000 tonnes of CO 2 from its fleet of more than 1,200 buses in Scotland in less than 15 years.”

“Stagecoach continues to be at the front of investment in sustainable mobility, and this new electric bus fleet for Perth is further testament to the group’s ambition in supporting not only the Scottish Government in its targets, but also underpinning skilled jobs and apprenticeships in the world-class UK bus manufacturing industry,” said Paul Davies, President & Managing Director, ADL. “We are proud that our innovations continue to enable Stagecoach in delivering greener journeys. We look forward to continuing to work with Stagecoach and the Scottish Government in decarbonising the country’s bus fleet.”

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 80 cities in five countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and the Company’s vehicles have completed over 50 million EV service miles. Today, NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach that includes buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development.

NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center (“VIC”), the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 4,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, technology, and workforce development, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in nine countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI Shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI and the Debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI.DB. Further information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, www.nfi.parts, and www.carfaircomposites.com.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK’s largest bus and coach manufacturer. ADL offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jacqueline Anderson

P: +44 7796 715 607

jacqueline.anderson@alexander-dennis.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Stephen King

P: 204.224.6382

Stephen.King@nfigroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08353708-b27d-4417-b8bf-0ec4d06b0d46



