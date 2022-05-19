NFI Provides Update on NFI Forward 2.0 Business Transformation Initiatives

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced an update regarding “NFI Forward 2.0”, a series of new projects that are part of the Company’s business optimization and cost reduction initiatives. Today’s announcement includes the closure of the Motor Coach Industries (“MCI”) coach manufacturing facility in Pembina, North Dakota, anticipated to occur in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Originally launched in July 2020, NFI Forward included a number of major initiatives targeted to drive approximately $67 million in annual overhead and sales, general and administration savings by the end of 2023 from 2019 levels, plus an additional $10 million in annualized Free Cash Flow generation. As of the first quarter of 2022, NFI had achieved an annualized run rate of approximately $63 million, well on its way to achieving its $67 million target.

The original NFI Forward program included the following initiatives, completed throughout 2020 and 2021:

Streamlining of administrative and back-office functions (human resources, finance, legal, treasury, information technology), into an integrated shared services model;

The combination of New Flyer and MCI into one consolidated North American operating business;

The rationalization of the Alexander Dennis (“ADI”) North American parts business into the NFI Parts ™ business;

business; The closure of ADI’s manufacturing facilities in Nappanee and Peru, Indiana, and Vaughan, Ontario;

The cessation of chassis manufacturing at Alexander Dennis Limited’s (“ADL”) Guildford, UK facility; and

The optimization of two Winnipeg-based fiberglass part fabrication facilities.

With the majority of the original projects complete, the Company is now implementing a series of additional projects called “NFI Forward 2.0”, that are expected to generate additional annualized Adjusted EBITDA savings in 2023 and beyond. Within NFI Forward 2.0, the Company completed a detailed review of its remaining North American footprint with a view to match production capacity and facility investments to customer demand, local labor availability and zero-emission fleet investment plans. From this review, NFI made the decision to integrate its Delaware parts distribution facility (a legacy parts warehouse of NABI that NFI acquired in 2013) into its existing NFI Parts™ footprint, and today announced the closure of an MCI coach manufacturing facility in Pembina, North Dakota, anticipated to occur by the end of 2022.

“Over the past two years, we have been on a journey to lower our fixed cost base and optimize operations as we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and associated supply chain disruptions. The closure of our Pembina facility follows a detailed review of our manufacturing footprint, combined with the planned cessation of a legacy motorcoach vehicle product, and prior investments in expanded production and workforce development at our Minnesota facilities,” said Brian Dewsnup, Acting President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “It is never easy to close locations and impact the lives and careers of our people, and we will do our best to redeploy or assist them in finding alternative employment where possible. These decisions, while difficult, best position NFI to serve our coach customers, better match production capacity with labor availability, and improve the flexibility of our overall North American footprint on our path to achieving our 2025 financial targets.”

All dollar amounts herein are quoted in U.S. currency, unless otherwise noted.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation. NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center (“VIC”), the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 5,000 industry professionals for electric vehicle (“EV”) and infrastructure training.

With 7,500 team members in nine countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI’s common shares (“Shares”) trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures (“Debentures”) trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, www.arbocsv.com, and www.carfaircomposites.com.

Non-IFRS Measures

References to “Adjusted EBITDA” are to earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization after adjusting for the effects of certain non-recurring and/or non-operations related items that do not reflect the current ongoing cash operations of the Company. These adjustments include gains or losses on disposal of property, plant and equipment, fair value adjustment for total return swap, unrealized foreign exchange losses or gains on non-current monetary items and forward foreign exchange contracts, costs associated with assessing strategic and corporate initiatives, past service costs and other pension costs or recovery, non-operating costs or recoveries related to business acquisition, fair value adjustment to acquired subsidiary company’s inventory and deferred revenue, proportion of the total return swap realized, equity settled stock-based compensation, recovery of currency transactions, prior year sales tax provision, COVID-19 costs and impairment loss on goodwill and non-operating restructuring costs.

References to “Free Cash Flow” mean net cash generated by or used in operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital items, interest paid, interest expense, income taxes paid, current income tax expense, repayment of obligation under lease, cash capital expenditures, acquisition of intangible assets, proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment, costs associated with assessing strategic and corporate initiatives, fair value adjustment to acquired subsidiary company’s inventory and deferred revenue, defined benefit funding, defined benefit expense, past service costs and other pension costs or recovery, proportion of total return swap, unrecoverable insurance costs, prior year sales tax provision, non-operating restructuring costs, extraordinary COVID-19 costs, foreign exchange gain or loss on cash held in foreign currency.

Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are useful measures in evaluating the performance of NFI. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are not recognized earnings or cash flow measures under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Readers of this press release are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings or loss or cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of NFI’s performance, and Free Cash Flow should not be construed as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities determined in accordance with IFRS as a measure of liquidity and cash flows. NFI’s method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow may differ materially from the methods used by other issuers and, accordingly, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other issuers.

