NFI unveils new zero-emission, battery-electric, high-floor commuter transit coach – the D45 CRT CHARGE™

DES PLAINES, Ill., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that its subsidiary Motor Coach Industries (“MCI”) has unveiled its new zero-emission, battery-electric high-floor commuter coach – the D45 CRT CHARGE™.

The D45 CRT CHARGE™ – a zero-emission version of the best-selling D45 Commuter Rapid Transit (“CRT”) series public transit coach – integrates proven CHARGE propulsion from New Flyer, including regenerative braking, and features design advancements of MCI’s next generation D45 CRT commuter transit coaches, including enhanced reliability, efficiency, and high performance.

“The D45 CRT CHARGE marks the eighth unique zero-emission bus (“ZEB”) NFI has introduced in the past two years. Our market-leading electric vehicle (“EV”) portfolio continues to expand, demonstrating NFI’s undeniable leadership in the electrification of mass mobility,” said Chris Stoddart, President, North American Bus and Coach, NFI. “With electric drive components, MCI’s smooth-riding suspension, and real-time smart analytics on board, this fully accessible coach delivers an outstanding combination of performance and sustainability benefits to transit operators.”

The Buy America-compliant D45 CRT CHARGE™ harnesses three high-performing technologies to deliver a more efficient and sustainable commuter vehicle, including a high-torque electric drive system delivering up to 90% energy recovery and designed to efficiently handle long-distance applications at highway speeds; next generation, high-energy, long-range batteries delivering a range of over 225 miles with 520 kWh of battery capacity; and interoperable plug-in battery charging from empty to full in less than 4 hours.

“MCI continues to support North America’s operators in transitioning to 100% zero-emission coach fleets, ultimately advancing their climate change action plans for a more sustainable future,” said Jennifer McNeill, Vice President of Public Sector Sales and Marketing, New Flyer and MCI. “The D45 CRT CHARGE will avoid the equivalent of approximately 80 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually, delivering immediate emission reduction for more sustainable and healthier communities across North America.”

The Buy America-compliant D45 CRT CHARGE™ comes with MCI’s legendary quality and reliability, retaining the class-leading features of the D45 CRT series, known as workhorses in the public transit industry. Through common systems and production, a rugged stainless-steel frame for maximum durability, modern styling, and optional 360-degree camera system and tire monitoring system, the D45 CRT series contributes to lower operating costs and provides an outstanding passenger experience during the entire life of the coach.

The D45 CRT CHARGE™ uses the same interoperable charging equipment that supports all heavy-duty electric vehicles and leverages NFI Infrastructure Solutions™, a full suite service providing proven project management for smart mobility projects. The D45 CRT CHARGE™ is also equipped with NFI Connect™, an exclusive, advanced telematics solution providing real-time oversight of an entire fleet, improving bus uptime, and lowering operating costs.

Today’s launch continues MCI’s vision to bring its common coach architecture to the market, which includes the new D45 CRT and the other D series models, including the D4520 for private sector operations. The common platform was initially launched with the industry leading J4500, which is now available in zero-emission and clean diesel, and brings best in class legroom and common vehicle systems for improved quality and ease of maintenance.

All MCI coaches are backed by MCI support services, including in-field expertise, a technical call center, and 24/7 roadside assistance; ongoing technical training from the industry’s only Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) accredited MCI Academy technician training center; parts support from NFI Parts™, the industry’s largest parts supplier; MCI Service Centers; and finally, on-the-go support with the MCI Operators App and MCI Companion App.

To provide workforce development on D45 CRT CHARGE™ technologies, MCI will host a no-cost virtual training session on December 8, 2022, through NFI’s Vehicle Innovation Center (“VIC”). To register for the VIC session or to learn more about the D45 CRT CHARGE™ fuel cell-electric bus, visit mcicoach.com/electric.

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with ZEBs operating (or on order) in more than 110 cities in six countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery- and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and its vehicles have completed over 70 million EV service miles.

Today, NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach that includes buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development. NFI also operates the VIC, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening in late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 5,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 7,500 team members in nine countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, www.arbocsv.com, and www.carfaircomposites.com.

About MCI

MCI is North America’s public and private market motor coach leader. Products include the luxury J-Series (an industry best-seller for over a decade), the workhorse D-Series, and the brand new zero-emission luxury and commuter coaches: the battery-electric J4500 CHARGE™, D45 CRT CHARGE™ and MCI D45 CRT LE CHARGE™. MCI also provides maintenance, repair, 24-hour roadside assistance, parts, and technician training through the industry’s only Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) accredited and award-winning MCI Academy.

