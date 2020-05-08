Nfluence Announces Amendment to Press Release Issued April 28, 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nfluence Analytics Inc. (“NFluence” or the “Company”), a Canadian technology company, is providing an update with respect to the filing of its annual financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019, including the accompanying management’s discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications.

As previously announced on April 28, 2020, the Company is relying on the 45-day extension being offered by various securities regulators in Canada, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, for certain periodic filings that are required to be made on or before June 1, 2020. Specifically, the British Columbia Securities Commission enacted BC Instrument 51-515, Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (“BCI 51-515″), and the Alberta Securities Commission enacted Blanket Order 51-517, Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (“BO 51-517″).Although the Company is not currently listed on any securities exchange, the Company wishes to clarify that in the interim, members of the Company’s management and other insiders are subject to a trading black-out that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.On behalf of the Board of Directors of Nfluence Analytics Inc.“B. Matthew Hornor”B. Matthew Hornor, Executive ChairmanFor further information please contact:Andrew Stibbs, VP Corporate Development

Email: andrew.stibbs@NFluenceai.com

Telephone: 778-373-3743

www.nfluenceai.com Forward Looking StatementsCertain statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. These statements may relate to anticipated events or results and include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the filing of the Company’s annual financial statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, targets, performance achievements, prospects or opportunities is forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may” “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “estimate”, “plan”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “outlook”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “foresee”, “continue” or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are current as of the date they are made and are based on applicable estimates and assumptions made by us at the relevant time in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, we do not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws in Canada. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct.

