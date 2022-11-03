NFT.com Closes Genesis Key Public Sale

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO: HOLD) (“Immutable Holdings” or the “Company”), a publicly-traded blockchain holding company, has announced the close of the NFT.com Genesis Key Public Sale, which commenced on May 2, 2022. Genesis Keys will no longer be available for public purchase on NFT.com. The remaining Genesis Keys will only be available for purchase for certain strategic partners.

NFT.com Genesis Keys represent a unique fully animated non-fungible token (“NFT”) collection, which includes the key and four unique profile mints on the platform (for example, NFT.com/YOU). Users that hold a Genesis Key within their Web3 wallets have been enabled access to NFT.com via private beta. Community members have been able to test and direct new features on the platform through a bi-weekly product release cycle. To date, there have been twelve versions of the beta released as NFT.com moves close to general access/availability.

NFT.com is a Web3 Community-Driven NFT ecosystem. For more information or regular updates, visit www.nft.com , follow on Twitter at @NFTcomofficial , or join the discussion in Discord at www.nft.com/discord .

About Immutable Holdings Inc.

Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO: HOLD), is on a mission to democratize access to Web3 and blockchain-based products and services. Founded by Jordan Fried, a founding team member of multibillion dollar Hedera Hashgraph network, Immutable Holdings already boasts tens of millions under management and a portfolio of businesses and brands built on the blockchain ecosystem, including NFT.com, Immutable Asset Management, and 1-800-Bitcoin. For further information regarding Immutable Holdings, visit https://immutableholdings.com/ and see the Company’s disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For media inquiries and further information, contact:

Billy Baxter, Head of Corporate Development & Operations

Email: [email protected]

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable Canadian securities laws including with respect to NFT.com and Genesis Keys (including the sale of the remaining Genesis Keys). Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, changes to applicable laws or the regulatory sphere in which the Company operates, general economic and capital markets conditions, stock market volatility and the other risks disclosed in the Company’s annual information form dated March 31, 2022 and other disclosure documents available on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. The foregoing is not an exhaustive list of factors that may affect the Company’s forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company and/or not specifically referenced herein could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions, based on currently available information, concerning future events, which may prove to be inaccurate. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future plans, operations, results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



