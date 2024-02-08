NGen Unveils $86.7 Million in New Advanced Manufacturing Projects at N3 Summit

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NGen has announced over $32.3 million in Global Innovation Cluster funding for 15 new advanced manufacturing projects. With industry contributions of $54.4 million, the 15 projects are valued at a total of $86.7 million. The announcement was made during NGen’s inaugural N3 Summit, a new showcase and strategy event to promote Canadian leadership in advanced manufacturing.

Between 2019 and 2023, NGen completed 165 Global Innovation Cluster projects with 370 industry partners and 311 research groups from across Canada. To date, those investments have resulted in $7 billion in new sales, a 32x return on NGen’s investment and a 4.8x return on Federal taxes. Fifty-five new companies and 3,449 new jobs have been created as a result.

The following consortia represent the latest cohort of successful applicants for NGen’s advanced manufacturing funding:

Gas Oscillation Superplastic Forming Technology

AEM Power Systems Inc. (Windsor, ON)

Macrodyne Technologies Inc. (Vaughan, ON)

Implementing Cement-Free Concrete Technology

CarbiCrete (Montreal, QC)

Macron Industries Corp. (Port Colborne, ON)

A Transformative and Fully Integrated Digital Solution for Food Manufacturing

FPS Food Process Solutions Corp. (Richmond, BC)

Saint Germain Bakery Ltd. (Scarborough, ON)

Recycling and Production of Rare-earth Oxides from Permanent Magnet Scrap

Geomega Resources Inc. (Boucherville, QC)

NeoCtech Corp. (Montreal, QC)

Micro-Factory Deployment and Integration Project

Mosaic Manufacturing Ltd. (Toronto, ON)

Microart Services Inc. (Markham, ON)

Wrmth Corp. (Toronto, ON)

Advanced Biomanufacturing of Cartilage Implants Using Cocoon Automation

Octane Orthobiologics Inc. (Kingston, ON)

C3i Center Inc. (Montreal, QC)

Orthopaedic Innovation Centre Inc. (Winnipeg, MB)

Metal Additive Manufacturing of Next-Generation Biomedical Lattice

Orthopaedic Innovation Centre Inc. (Winnipeg, MB)

OrthoPediatrics Canada (Laval, QC)

Spinologics (Montreal, QC)

Scaling of Autonomous Navigation Sensors through Photonic Wirebonding

One Silicon Chip Photonics (Montreal, QC)

AEPONYX Inc. (Montreal, QC)

Advanced Production Scheduling Optimization System

Panevo Services Ltd. (Vancouver, BC)

Saputo Dairy Products Canada G.P. (Montreal, QC)

Advanced Tool Manufacturing for Critical Hydrogen Fuel Cell Components in Canada

Precision Resource Canada Ltd. (Cambridge, ON)

Miltera Machining Research Corp. (Cambridge, ON)

Canadian Magnesium Cement Boards

ZS2 Technologies Ltd. (Calgary, AB)

Falkbuilt Ltd. (Calgary, AB)

LithiumBank Resources Corp. (Vancouver, BC)

Occam’s Technologies Inc. (Calgary, AB)

Progressive Planet Solutions (Richmond, BC)

Recombinant Collagen Fiber Manufacturing

3D BioFibR Inc. (Halifax, NS)

Plantform Corporation (Toronto, ON)

PTAAM Robotic Additive Manufacturing System

Canadian Innovative Materials Ltd. (Calgary, AB)

Manluk Mining (Wetaskiwin, AB)

Suncor Energy Inc. (Calgary, AB)

Enabling Advanced Therapeutics & Domestic Supply Chain for Biomanufacturing

CCRM (Toronto, ON)

BioVectra Inc. (Charlottetown, PEI)

Global Life Sciences Solutions Canada (Vancouver, BC)

Northern RNA Inc. (Calgary, AB)

OmniaBio Inc (Toronto, ON)

Precision NanoSystems Inc. (Vancouver, BC)

Discrete Manufacturing Assembly Transformation

Price Industries Ltd. (Winnipeg, MB)

Innovair Automation (Winnipeg, MB)

Mode40 (Steinbach, MB)

“Our government is proud to collaborate with NGen to accelerate innovation and advancements in environmental sustainability, supply chain resilience, and health and security,” said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “Projects like these advance the development, adoption and scale-up of world-leading capabilities in Canadian manufacturing and technology and deliver important benefits to Canadians.”

“The Innovation Cluster model is working – and the results speak for themselves. NGen is excited to build on our successes with another round of advanced manufacturing projects,” said Jayson Myers, CEO, NGen. “Our role as an innovation catalyst is only possible because of the commitment from our industry and ecosystem partners, and the support of the federal government’s Global Innovation Cluster program. Together, we’re building world leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada – for the benefit of Canadians.”

About NGen

NGen is the industry-led not-for-profit organization that leads Canada’s Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing. Its mandate is to help build world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada for the benefit of Canadians. NGen works to strengthen collaboration among its membership of more than 5,000 manufacturers, technology companies, innovation centres, and researchers, and provides funding and business support to industry-led initiatives that aim to develop, apply, or scale-up transformative manufacturing solutions in Canada for commercialization in global markets. www.ngen.ca/membership

