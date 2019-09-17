NHLPA Opts Not to Re-open CBA

CBJ — The NHL Players’ Association has announced it will not re-open the current collective bargaining agreement after the 2019-20 season, avoiding a potential lockout next September.

The NHL had the same right and informed the NHLPA last month that it would not terminate the labour deal. The players had until Monday to make their decision, while the league’s deadline was September 1.

The original 10-year agreement signed after the last lockout in 2013 included the opt-out clause after eight years for both sides.

“While players have concerns with the current CBA, we agree with the league that working together to address those concerns is the preferred course of action instead of terminating the agreement following this season,” said NHLPA Executive Director Don Fehr in a statement. “We have been having discussions with the league about an extension of the CBA and expect that those talks will continue.”

This latest development means the owners and players will avoid a potential lockout — which would be the fourth under commissioner Gary Bettman’s 26-year rein.

“We are pleased with the NHL Players’ Association’s decision,” Bettman said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to work with the NHLPA for the benefit of all stakeholders, especially our fans.”

The two sides have been talking since February, and while Fehr admits there have been disagreements, the discussions have always been cordial.

@CanBizJournal