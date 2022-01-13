Nicola Wealth expands global equity coverage group

Toronto, Ontario, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toronto, ON, January 12, 2021 – Nicola Wealth is pleased to announce the addition of Brad Radin as Head of International Equities. Radin, along with his experienced team, will join our Toronto Office continuing the expansion of Nicola Wealth’s rapidly growing Ontario presence. “We are very excited to have Brad, Joe, and Jonathan join Nicola Wealth,” shares Rob Edel, Chief Investment Officer, “Brad brings a tremendous track record in running successful equity teams and significant international experience to Nicola Wealth, and the synergies gained from leveraging their expertise will make our entire Public Assets division stronger.”

Radin has nearly 30 years’ experience specializing in international equity mandates around the globe, including a number of years spent working in Hong Kong, Moscow, and Taipei. Before founding Radin Capital in 2011, Radin managed global and international equity funds for Templeton Investment Management for 15 years. With him, he brings Joseph Fei, CFA, with 15 years of international equity experience, and Jonathan Siu, Level 2 CFA candidate, who has worked with the team at Radin Capital for over five years.

“I am very excited to join Nicola Wealth’s Toronto office. It was during my time at Templeton, when I was an external manager for Nicola Wealth, that I developed a great admiration for the people and culture of the firm. I have always felt an alignment of our values. Our international equity expertise and perspective will create synergies to further build upon Nicola Wealth’s tremendous investment success.”

Dedicated to investing in quality assets on behalf of our clients, Nicola Wealth’s family of investment pools is an efficient and flexible way to diversify and mitigate market volatility. Implementing an institutional approach to investing, the firm’s portfolio managers focus on extensive diversification in non-correlated asset classes, including public and private assets, effectively providing clients with historically stable and consistent returns through the economic ups and downs.

About Nicola Wealth

Nicola Wealth is a wealth management firm dedicated to serving the complex needs of high-net-worth families, entrepreneurs, and professionals. Today, the firm operates offices across Canada advising institutions, foundations, and multi-generational families. Nicola Wealth is responsible for over $11.5 billion in assets under management (AUM), investing in a wide range of asset classes including public and private assets including institutional-grade real estate, private equity, private debt, commercial mortgages, among others. For more information, please visit www.nicolawealth.com.



