NICOLA WEALTH GAINS BENCHSTRENGTH WITH STALLION FINANCIAL ONBOARD

Toronto, ON, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TORONTO, ON, January 12, 2021. Nicola Wealth, one of Canada’s fastest-growing private investment counsel firms, will be partnering with Stallion Financial, as part of their ongoing strategy to grow their team of financial advisors and expand into new markets across Canada. The deal was finalized on Friday, January 1st, 2021 and the integration of the two organizations has commenced. The move to unite with Stallion is a strategic step in bringing Nicola Wealth’s integrated approach to wealth planning alongside their diversified investment platform to high-net-worth clients beyond Toronto and Vancouver.“Integrating with Nicola Wealth is an organic move for us. We share many core values and have a common pride in providing exceptional wealth management services to our clients,” shares Rob Valenzano at Stallion Financial. “I am enthusiastic about the opportunities Nicola Wealth’s integrated planning approach and diversified portfolio of private funds will provide my clients.”The attainment of Stallion aligns with Nicola Wealth’s strategic approach to growth; bringing in Stallion’s established team brings in entrepreneurial and driven talent while introducing the firm to a new market, further expanding their talented team of financial advisors.“We are delighted to welcome Stallion Financial to the Nicola Wealth family and have a second office in the Greater Toronto Area. Rob and the Stallion team have a remarkable reputation with their clients who, we feel, will be pleased with our financial planning and diversified investment platform,” explains David Sung, President, Nicola Wealth, “together, we can offer high-net-worth families and business owners the comprehensive plans they need to navigate their complex needs.”About Nicola WealthEstablished in 1994, Nicola Wealth (www.nicolawealth.com) helps families and accomplished individuals across Canada build financial legacies with purpose, delivering the stability, security, and resources they need to focus on goals and aspirations that extend beyond wealth. The firm manages over $9 billion in assets and including its Private Real Estate and Private Asset teams, Nicola Wealth delivers portfolio diversification well beyond stocks and bonds, comprehensive and integrated wealth planning, and consistent and stable returns. AttachmentNW x StallionVictoria Emslie

