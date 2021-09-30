Nicola Wealth Launches the Nicola Venture Capital Limited Partnership

Toronto, ON, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nicola Wealth identifies Venture Capital (VC) as an attractive asset class to further diversify the firm’s diverse offering of private funds. The Nicola Venture Capital Limited Partnership (the “Fund”) invests, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of primarily private growth-equity companies participating alongside experienced partners with strong track records and access to opportunities to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns.

“Venture Capital as an asset class has outperformed public equity assets (both large and small-cap) over the last 15 years with significantly less volatility and smaller corrections,” explains Nicola Wealth CFO and Head of Private Capital, Bijal Patel. “While this past outperformance may not continue, it does indicate there are attractive opportunities in this segment of the market and we believe the Fund will complement many of our clients’ investment portfolios for years to come.”

The Nicola Venture Capital Limited Partnership will provide Nicola Wealth clients access to VC investment opportunities, typically reserved for institutional investors while implementing the firm’s evergreen approach. The Fund will invest through cycles, staying prudent in company selection and capital structure (including preferred equity and venture debt) while considering companies’ stage, industry, and vertical. The asset managers will focus on long-term investments in earlier-stage companies with fast-growing revenues, as well as later-stage companies already at scale looking for capital to get to their next phase of growth.

Important investment areas for the Fund are:

Finance Tech

Health Tech

Education Tech

Renewable Energy Tech

The Fund is intended to expand the investment offerings available to Nicola Wealth clients, presenting them with the opportunity to access an asset class normally reserved for institutional investors. With the addition of the Nicola Venture Capital Limited Partnership, Nicola Wealth hopes to drive both client portfolio performance and the future of growing businesses.

About Nicola Wealth

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. is a wealth management firm dedicated to serving the complex needs of institutions, high-net-worth families, entrepreneurs, and professionals across Canada. Nicola Wealth is responsible for over $10 billion in assets under management (AUM), investing in a wide range of asset classes, including hard asset real estate, private equity, private debt, commercial mortgages, and venture capital. For more information, please visit www.nicolawealth.com.

This investment is intended for tax residents of Canada who are accredited, investors. Residency restrictions apply. Please speak to your Nicola Wealth advisor for advice and to discuss: (a) the risks of this investment, including terms of redemption and limited liquidity; and (b) your unique circumstances. All investments contain risk and may gain or lose value. Nicola Wealth is registered as a Portfolio Manager, Exempt Market Dealer, and Investment Fund Manager with the required provincial securities commissions.

