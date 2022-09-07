Nicola Wealth Real Estate and Hopewell Development partner in the acquisition of two industrial development projects in Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nicola Wealth Real Estate (NWRE) has partnered with Hopewell Development (Hopewell) to acquire a 17.79-acre industrial development site in the North Mesa submarket adjacent to Falcon Field Airport and a total of 14.20 acres in the Corridor 101 submarket of Peoria. The two projects total 32 acres with the ability to develop up to 486,200 square feet spread over six buildings. These development projects are a further expansion of NWRE’s build to hold industrial development strategy and partnership with Hopewell.

The North Mesa project is located immediately south of North Loop 202, which provides efficient access to Downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor Airport to the west and Mesa Gateway Airport to the south. The niche North Mesa location will deliver much-needed modern multi-tenant industrial product for small to mid-bay users. Mike Parker of CBRE brokered the off-market transaction and will be leasing the 264,500 square feet three-building project, which has been branded Falcon202 Commerce Park. Hopewell is currently securing entitlements, with construction anticipated to commence by early 2023.

In Peoria, the partnership has acquired the remaining two infill sites in Empire Business Park adjacent to Loop 101, capable of accommodating 221,700 square feet in three buildings. The 101 Corridor submarket is a highly sought-after location with excellent connectivity to the Phoenix MSA through immediate access to Loop 101 and US Route 60. Brian Gleason and Bonnie Haley of Colliers International brokered the transaction and will be handling the leasing. The three class A buildings ranging in size from 65,000 – 93,000 square feet are under construction and are capable of accommodating single users or multiple tenant demising plans.

“We continue to see strong leasing demand and rental growth within our existing Phoenix portfolio, reinforcing the need to deliver modern small to mid-bay multi-tenant industrial to these submarkets,” states Matthew Schaeffers, Director of Acquisitions at Nicola Wealth Real Estate.

Justin LeMaster, VP of US Industrial at Hopewell, adds, “We are thrilled to be working on these two new projects with Nicola Wealth. Both of these infill projects are located in areas with extremely high barriers to entry. Tenants have very few options for spaces of this size range if any. We look forward to delivering these projects to the market and continuing our long-standing relationship with Nicola Wealth.”

NWRE is concentrated on growing in major US markets such as Las Vegas, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Francisco, Minneapolis and Seattle with a focus on acquiring income-producing properties and executing build-to-own development and value-add strategies.

To learn more about the Nicola Wealth Real Estate funds, visit realestate.nicolawealth.com

About Nicola Wealth Real Estate

Nicola Wealth Real Estate (NWRE) is the in-house real estate team of Nicola Wealth, a premier Canadian financial planning and investment firm with $12.3 billion (CAD) of assets under management (AUM). NWRE has an experienced and innovative team that sources and asset-manages a growing portfolio of properties in major markets across North America spanning a diversified range of asset classes which include industrial, multi-family rental apartment, office, self-storage, retail and seniors housing. The current NWRE portfolio now exceeds $8.5 billion gross asset value.

About Hopewell Development

Headquartered in Calgary with offices in Toronto, Winnipeg and Phoenix, Hopewell Development LP (“Hopewell”) is the commercial development division of the Hopewell Group of Companies. For almost 30 years, businesses of all sizes and in all industries have trusted Hopewell, one of North America’s leading commercial developers, to deliver intelligent and highly personalized real estate solutions.

Hopewell is a highly experienced full-service development company that manages every aspect of the development phase in collaboration with its partners. Hopewell takes pride in engaging the right people to ensure all aspects of the development are aligned, including planning, engineering, entitlement approvals, construction management, along with the successful leasing of the project. Upon completion of the development phase, Hopewell also provides management of asset disposition or long-term Property and Asset management services for its partners.

Hopewell has developed over 25M SF of A class industrial product and currently has another 18M SF of active projects in various stages of development. Hopewell has an extensive track record in all aspects of commercial real estate development and currently has active projects under development in Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, greater Toronto area, Ottawa, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Dallas/Fort Worth. Hopewell’s experience and expertise spans North America.

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers